CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announced today that its DisplayPort to HDMI over Cat6 video extender, model B127A-1A1-BDBH, has been recognized by Systems Contractor News (SCN) as the Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory in the 2021 SCN Installation Product Awards. The awards honor AV innovations that make integrators' lives easier.
Tripp Lite's DisplayPort to HDMI over Cat6 Extender Kit includes a transmitter and receiver. The transmitter sends signals from a DisplayPort video source over Cat6 cable to the receiver and an HDMI display up to 230 feet away. With the assistance of a signal repeater, the signals can travel up to 400 feet from the source. The video source can be controlled from the display via IR control or a keyboard and mouse.
The extender kit supports 3840 x 2160 (4K x 2K) video resolutions, 4:4:4 color and 7.1-channel surround sound. Power over Cable (PoC) technology allows the Cat6 cable to carry power along with audio/video signals. PoC provides placement flexibility for the extender because it eliminates the need for an extra outlet at one end of the installation.
"Flexibility is important in pro AV installations," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's B127A-series DisplayPort to HDMI extender combines long transmission distance, PoC and KVM support, which makes it a good choice for a wide variety of applications. From schools to office buildings to transportation hubs, the ability to transmit 4K video over long distances is essential."
