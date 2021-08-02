CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it easy to customize the length of fiber cables in server racks.
Tripp Lite's new Preloaded Fiber Panels and Patch Panels mount in rack enclosures and contain coils of fiber cable to connect servers, switches and other equipment in fiber optic networks. Installers can unwind the exact length of cable they need, and the remainder of the cable stays stored in the panel. The result is a neat, organized installation without cable clutter. If equipment is moved, the length of each cable can be adjusted as needed.
With a single purchase, installers can have the fiber cables they need without the hassle of measuring distances and ordering individual cables. The preloaded fiber panel solutions contain either singlemode or multimode cables and are available with different configurations and combinations of connectors. The 1U panels have cables with connectors on both ends. The 2U and 3U patch panels have LC ports hardwired to one end of the cables.
"Matching equipment in high-density racks with custom cables can be a complex, time-consuming task," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's preloaded fiber panel solutions simplify installations and give installers the flexibility to make changes on the fly without waiting for new cables. Installers get the cable length they need, when they need it."
Key Benefits of Tripp Lite's Preloaded Fiber Panels and Patch Panels
- Convenience: There is no need to order and wait for custom-length cables.
- Simplified Installations: Equipment placement does not have to be predetermined.
- Reduced Cable Clutter: Slack-free installations make maintenance easier and promote better airflow through the rack.
- Cost Effectiveness: Cables can be reused if equipment is moved or replaced.
Learn more about Tripp Lite's singlemode preloaded fiber panels and patch panels.
Learn more about Tripp Lite's multimode preloaded fiber panels and patch panels.
See Tripp Lite's full line of fiber patch panels.
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
