CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers an expanded selection of antimicrobial surge protectors and a new universal travel charger with the same antimicrobial protection.
The surge protectors and travel charger are a part of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT™ collection, a group of antimicrobial products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning. The new products have a durable plastic housing with antimicrobial properties that help resist the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew.
Tripp Lite's newest antimicrobial surge protectors feature up to six AC outlets and USB charging ports, plus a long input power cord for placement flexibility. The antimicrobial properties make them useful in shared spaces where multiple people power and charge devices. There are five new models:
- Spherical surge protector (model TLP38UAM) provides access to power in five directions.
- Cube surge protector (model TLP368CUBEUAM) has a detachable USB wall charger.
- Conference power surge protector (model TLP410UCUFOAM) supports connection of a smart speaker.
- Desk-clamp surge protector (model TLP648UCBAM) provides access to power at desk level.
- Strip-style surge protector(model TLP68UBAM) has a retractable USB charger.
The universal travel charger (model SK2UTRAVAM) has two AC outlets, two USB-A charging ports and five plug options for compatibility with wall outlets worldwide.
"Reducing exposure to harmful bacteria is important in every setting," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite's expanded selection of Safe-IT surge protectors provides solutions suitable for individual workstations, conference rooms and everywhere in between. The antimicrobial protection supports healthier environments and peace of mind."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Antimicrobial Surge Protectors
- Up to 6 AC outlets protect electronics from the harmful effects of power surges
- USB-A and USB-C ports charge mobile devices (port type varies by model)
- Antimicrobial plastic housing helps resist the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew
- LED confirms protected status at a glance
Learn more about Tripp Lite's antimicrobial surge protectors and universal travel charger.
See Tripp Lite's entire collection of Safe-IT products at tripplite.com.
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
