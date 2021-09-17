CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, now offers surge protectors with antimicrobial protection for non-medical environments. Previously, Tripp Lite's line of antimicrobial surge protectors featured only models designed for healthcare facilities.
The surge protectors are an expansion of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT™ collection, a group of antimicrobial products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning. The durable plastic housing of the surge protectors has antimicrobial properties that help resist the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew.
In addition to antimicrobial protection, the new surge protectors have multiple AC outlets and USB ports to keep devices powered and charged. There are several styles:
- Direct plug-in surge protectors (models SK3BUAM and SK5BUCAM) connect directly to a grounded wall outlet, avoiding power cord clutter.
- Clamp-mount surge protector(model TLP608DMUAM) attaches to the edge of a desk or table to offer easy access to power.
- Strip-style surge protector (model TLP610BUAM) has mounting slots on the bottom of the housing for permanent placement.
"Protection from harmful bacteria is important everywhere, not just in healthcare facilities," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite's newest Safe-IT surge protectors are perfect for customers who may not need medical-grade features, but still want to minimize germs at home, at the office or in any collaborative meeting space where people power and charge devices throughout the day."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Surge Protectors with Antimicrobial Properties.
- Up to 6 AC outlets protect electronics from the harmful effects of power surges.
- USB-A and USB-C ports charge mobile devices (port type varies by model).
- Antimicrobial plastic housing resists the growth of bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and mildew.
- LEDs show protected and/or grounded status at a glance.
Learn more about Tripp Lite's full line of surge protectors.
See all of Tripp Lite's Safe-IT solutions at tripplite.com.
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications.
