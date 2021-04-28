CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announced today that its Robotic Fiber Panel Systems with Mini Chassis have won a Product of the Year award from Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) magazine. The Robotic Fiber Panel Systems with Mini Chassis have been honored in the Voice/Data/Video Equipment category.
Tripp Lite's Robotic Fiber Panel Systems with Mini Chassis have 204 LC fiber ports and use robotic latching and remote management to reconfigure layer 1 fiber connections between switches and servers in just 15 seconds. Two robotic arms move cables into place with precision, eliminating human error and the damage that can occur over time with manual connections.
Available in singlemode (NRFP-204SM-MINI) and multimode (NRFP-204MM-MINI) models, the mini robotic systems occupy just 7U of rack space. This compact size makes the systems a good solution for micro/modular data centers, containerized data centers, edge computing installations, remote computing sites, colocation facilities, testing facilities and telco access networks.
"Tripp Lite is proud to receive recognition for our Mini Robotic Fiber Panel Systems," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "These innovative solutions optimize fiber network management and allow IT managers to remotely schedule automated tasks and change fiber connections as needed. The systems reduce the need for on-site visits, saving time and money while increasing efficiency."
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
