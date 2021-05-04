CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power and connectivity products, gives IT professionals an unprecedented UPS solution for 208V 3-Phase power protection in a minimal amount of space. The new SmartOnline® S3M UPS series, ranging from 10 to 100 kVA/kW, provides best-in-class footprint and power density. All units also feature ENERGY STAR® 2.0 certification of highly efficient operation that saves energy, reduces costs and protects the environment. The S3M series is ideal for data centers, colocation facilities and edge computing spaces in corporate, telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, financial and educational environments where the highest uptime and operational efficiency are required.
The 15-model S3M UPS series provides clean and continuous 208V/220V Ph-Ph power with unity power factor design to critical IT equipment loads ≤ 80 kW or 10 racks at 8 kW/rack per 100 kVA/kW UPS unit. S3M UPS models are also conveniently available with 600V input and 480V input and output transformer kits. The UPS systems' large, easy-to-use color touchscreen display, remote network management capabilities, high efficiency and low mean time to repair (MTTR) add convenience and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO).
"The S3M series' unmatched combination of industry-leading features and compact footprint gives IT managers power protection options they've never had before," said Jose L. Medina, 3-Phase UPS and Cooling Solutions Manager. "They can save space for revenue-generating equipment without compromising the runtime, reliability or functionality you would expect from a 3-phase UPS."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's S3M 3-Phase UPS Systems
- Smallest footprint among 208V 3-phase UPS systems
- ENERGY STAR® 2.0 certified up to 98% ECO efficiency and up to 94% on-line efficiency
- Unity output power factor (1.0), parallel up to 6 units
- Up to 75% less time to repair due to innovative design
- Network SNMP management, MODBUS and Relay I/O
- Backfeed protection and single/dual AC input standard
See more about the S3M UPS Series.
See Tripp Lite's full line of UPS systems at tripplite.com.
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at http://www.tripplite.com.
https://tripplite.com * 1.773.869.1776
Media Contact
Samantha Casey, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1258, samantha_casey@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite