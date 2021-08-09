CHICAGO , Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers simple, cost-efficient stands for displaying information, directions or entertainment in almost any setting, including trade shows, corporate offices, schools, healthcare facilities, retail stores, malls, airports, museums and hotels.
Tripp Lite's new digital signage stands accommodate flat-screen displays or interactive touchscreens up to 70 inches. The stands are a smaller, less expensive alternative to rolling TV/monitor carts, yet they still provide the convenience of portability.
Six different stands are available to hold a variety of screen sizes and weights. All of the stands feature quick, easy setup and VESA-compliant brackets for hassle-free display mounting.
- Tripod stands (models DMPDS2342TRIC and DMPDS3770TRIC) feature adjustable height.
- Folding stands (models DMPDS3255F and DMPDS3255CF) fold flat. DMPDS3255CF has handles and rear casters for smooth rolling.
- Easel stands (models DMPDS4970 and DMPDS5570S) have snap-lock brackets for quick assembly and include wire rope to prevent tipping. DMPDS5570S has a built-in shelf for peripherals.
"A rolling display cart may not always be practical for digital signage in smaller spaces," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "Tripp Lite's portable digital signage stands have compact designs that allow users to bring their message to their audience almost anywhere. The stands are flexible solutions for everything from temporary wayfinders to permanent signage."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Portable Digital Signage Stands
- Stands are available to accommodate displays from 23 to 70 inches
- Portable form factors bring digital signage almost anywhere
- Compact designs fit in small spaces
- Simple setup enables fast deployment
- VESA-compliant brackets provide no-hassle display mounting
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
