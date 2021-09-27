CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers a practical option for connecting equipment, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, to an Ethernet network in industrial environments.
Tripp Lite's unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches have a ruggedized metal case that can withstand vibration, shock and the low and high temperatures often found in factories and warehouses. Most of the switches can operate in temperatures from -40° to 167° F (-40° to 75° C). The switches also offer protection from electrostatic discharge (ESD) that can interfere with normal operation. An included rail clip enables mounting to any standard 35 mm DIN rail. Select switches can also be wall mounted.
Available in Fast Ethernet (10/100) and Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000) speeds, these compact switches have up to 16 auto-negotiating RJ45 ports. Options are available for Power over Ethernet (PoE) ports to power compatible PoE devices and SFP slots for uplinking data to other switches using copper or fiber optic cables.
"The need for network connectivity on the factory floor keeps growing," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's new Ethernet switches are designed specifically to meet the common physical and environmental challenges of industrial environments. Compatibility with 35 mm DIN rail makes the switches an easy addition to new or existing setups."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches
- Ruggedized metal housing with up to 16 auto-negotiating RJ45 ports
- Models for Fast Ethernet (10/100) and Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000)
- Wide operating temperature range: -40° to 167° F (-40° to 75° C) for most switches
- ESD protection to prevent interference
- Unmanaged for fast deployment with little to no configuration
- Included DIN rail mounting clip; select switches also wall mount
- Options for PoE+ and SFP uplink ports
Learn more about Tripp Lite's industrial network switches.
See more Tripp Lite industrial solutions at tripplite.com.
Share on LinkedIn | Share on Twitter | Share on Facebook
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite, 7738691248, russell_jameson@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite