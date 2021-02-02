CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it convenient to access DisplayPort-enabled computers and servers without an adapter.
Previously, connecting a KVM to a DisplayPort-enabled computer or server required an adapter or a Cat5 KVM switch with a compatible interface unit. Tripp Lite's new B030-series NetDirector® console KVM switches have DisplayPort and USB inputs, allowing the use of DisplayPort and USB cables for direct connection to DisplayPort-enabled computers and servers.
Available in 8-port and 16-port models, the KVMs feature a dual-rail 1U console with a 17‑inch LCD. The LCD and the keyboard/touchpad are on separate rails, so the LCD can remain open while the keyboard/touchpad is stored out of the way, keeping the rack aisle clear. The KVM switches also support management of connected servers from an external console. Select models have built-in IP remote access to enable device management from any location with a network connection.
"It's becoming more common to find the DisplayPort interface on computers and servers," said David Posner, Vice President of Product Marketing, Connectivity. "Tripp Lite's new DisplayPort console KVM switches save customers the hassle of adapters and the expense of a Cat5 KVM and interface unit. The dual-rail design and option for remote access make these KVMs an innovative solution for controlling DisplayPort equipment"
Key Features of Tripp Lite's DisplayPort Console KVM Switches
•8 or 16 DisplayPort and USB inputs connect to DisplayPort-enabled computers and servers
•1U rack-mount console has a 17-inch LCD (1080p)
•Dual-rail design allows the LCD to store independently of the keyboard/touchpad
•Graphical OSD and toolbars offer user-friendly operation
•Models with IP remote access support advanced encryption technologies
Learn more about Tripp Lite's DisplayPort Console KVM Switches.
See Tripp Lite's full line of KVM switches at tripplite.com.
