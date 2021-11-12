CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it easy to take full advantage of the Thunderbolt 4 port on a desktop or laptop computer.
Tripp Lite's Thunderbolt 4 hub (model MTB4-HUB3-01) connects to the Thunderbolt 4 port on a host computer to create a multiport workstation. The hub has three Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C) and supports the transmission of a single high-quality 8K video stream or dual 4K video signals, which is an upgrade from Thunderbolt 3.
The Thunderbolt 4 ports transfer data at speeds up to 40 Gbps collectively. Users can cascade a total of six levels of Thunderbolt-compatible devices. There is also a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (USB-A) with data transfer up to 10 Gbps.
Smart charging technology identifies the charging requirements of connected devices so the ports deliver the right amount of power to charge devices safely and efficiently. The hub supports power input up to 100 watts with the included power supply and provides up to 60 watts for charging the host device. Each Thunderbolt 4 port supports up to 15 watts for downstream charging of connected devices, and the USB 3.2 Gen 2 port offers 0.9 amps.
"Tripp Lite's Thunderbolt 4 hub offers a simple way to get the full benefit of a computer's Thunderbolt 4 port," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Using a single port on a compatible device, users can create a full workstation for watching ultra high-resolution video, transferring data and charging devices."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Thunderbolt 4 Hub
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C) support 8K video or dual 4K video, data transfer up to 40 Gbps and device charging
- Hub supports up to six levels of cascaded Thunderbolt-compatible devices
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 port (USB-A) offers data transfer up to 10 Gbps and device charging
- Smart power technology distributes the right amount of power to devices
- Included power supply provides up to 60W to charge the host computer
Learn more about Tripp Lite's Thunderbolt 4 hub.
See Tripp Lite's full line of docks, hubs and multiport adapters at tripplite.com.
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications.
