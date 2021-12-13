CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers an easy way to reduce errors in data center spine-leaf architecture.
In spine-leaf architecture, every leaf-layer switch connects a server or other device to every spine-layer switch in the backbone of the network. Tripp Lite's spine-leaf MPO fiber patch panels replace MTP/MPO-to-LC manual cross-connections with MTP/MPO ports. Leaf ports in the rear of the panels mate with leaf switches, and spine ports in the front mate with spine switches. The panels occupy 1U of space in standard 19-inch server racks.
Spine-leaf MPO panels are available in OS2 singlemode and OM4 multimode styles with 16 x 16 or 32 x 32 ports. By eliminating the need for manual cross-connections, the panels reduce errors and subsequent troubleshooting. Fewer cables are needed, so there is also less cable clutter.
"Spine-leaf installations can be complicated and prone to errors that result from manual cross-connects," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "By simplifying the connections, Tripp Lite's spine-leaf MPO patch panels reduce errors, cut cable clutter and improve network performance. Less troubleshooting also saves time and money."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Spine-Leaf MPO Panels
- Singlemode and multimode 1U patch panels feature 16 x 16 or 32 x 32 MPO ports
- Panels reduce errors by eliminating manual MTP/MPO-to-LC cross-connections
- The need for troubleshooting is reduced, which saves time and money
- Fewer cables simplify installations and lessen cable clutter
- Front and rear cable managers provide organization
Learn more about Tripp Lite's Spine-Leaf MPO Panels.
See Tripp Lite's full line of fiber patch panels at tripplite.com.
