CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, now offers heavy-duty open frame racks with enhanced cable management options.
Tripp Lite's new 45U Heavy-Duty 2-Post Open Frame Racks are 12 or 24 inches deep to handle higher weight capacities than other Tripp Lite 2-post racks while still maintaining stability. Made of heavy-duty steel with a black powder-coated finish, the racks support up to 2,000 pounds of equipment and have bolting provisions for attachment to the floor.
Numbered 12-24 threaded mounting holes accommodate rack-mount switches, servers and AV and telecommunications equipment. The open frame takes up less space than full-size rack enclosures and provides easy access to cables and equipment during installation and maintenance. Keyhole slots support toolless mounting of vertical (0U) PDUs and cable managers. For compatibility with above-rack cable management, the racks have built-in cable waterfalls and an accessory bracket to support wire basket mounting at the top of the rack.
"Making racks compatible with overhead cable runs often requires additional accessories and modifications," said Craig Watkins, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Management, Enclosures. "Tripp Lite's new open frame racks have built-in features to work with existing above-rack cable management systems. Combining excellent stability, an abundance of mounting points and great cable management options, the racks are suitable for a variety of settings, including offices, data centers and radio/television studios."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Heavy-Duty 2-Post Open Frame Racks
- Organization for 45U of AV, telecommunications and network equipment
- Deep frame and bolt-down provisions provide stability up to 2,000 lb.
- Open frame design provides fast, easy access to cables and equipment
- Keyhole slots support toolless installation of vertical PDUs and cable managers
- Enhanced cable management includes cable tie anchors, hooks, waterfall brackets and support for wire baskets
- Self-squaring frame can be assembled with standard hand tools and included hardware
Learn more about Tripp Lite's Heavy-Duty 2-Post Open Frame Racks.
See Tripp Lite's full line of open frame racks.
