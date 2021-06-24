CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers a convenient way to extend audio/video signals in healthcare environments and other locations with sensitive electronics that may be affected by electromagnetic interference (EMI), radio frequency interference (RFI) and electrostatic discharge (ESD).
Tripp Lite's new B127M-series video extenders do not disrupt the operation of sensitive medical equipment in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, senior care facilities and other environments with strict requirements for EMI, RFI and ESD levels. The extenders meet CISPR 11 Group 1 Class A EMI/RFI, IEC 61000-4-2 (ESD) test level 4 (8 kV Contact, 15 kV Air) and IEC 60601-1-2 standards. Options include an extender kit (model B127M-101-H), 4-port splitter (model B127M-004-H) and receiver (model B127M-100-H).
The B127M extenders send HDMI signals via shielded Cat6 cable up to 230 feet to monitors, televisions or projectors. All of the units support 4K video resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, 4:4:4 color, HDR (high dynamic range) and 7.1-channel surround sound.
"Healthcare facilities have special concerns about pro AV installations because of possible interference with sensitive medical equipment," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's HDMI over Cat6 extenders for medical environments are the perfect solution. The extenders meet strict standards for EMI, RFI and ESD levels and send 4K video hundreds of feet from the source for everything from monitors in control rooms to digital signage in waiting rooms."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's B127M HDMI over Cat6 Extenders for Medical Environments
- Extenders send 4K HDMI signals to monitors, televisions or projectors up to 230 ft. away
- Extenders meet EMI, RFI and ESD standards for use near sensitive electronics in healthcare facilities
- Power over Cable (PoC) support eliminates the need for an outlet for the receiver
- 4-port splitter is available to send signals to as many as four receivers
Learn more about HDMI over Cat6 extenders for medical environments.
See Tripp Lite's full line of AV extenders at tripplite.com.
Share on LinkedIn | Share on Twitter | Share on Facebook
About Tripp Lite
Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at tripplite.com.
Media Contact
Russell Jameson, Tripp Lite, 773.869.1248, russell_jameson@tripplite.com
SOURCE Tripp Lite