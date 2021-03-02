CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it possible to provide power protection and battery backup to critical equipment in harsh temperature environments, such as oil fields, offshore oil rigs, industrial settings and traffic signal enclosures.
The new SmartPro® line-interactive UPS systems have an operating temperature range from -40°F to 176°F (-40°C to 80°C) to allow installation in outdoor enclosures as well as extreme temperature industrial locations. The reduced-depth housing conveniently mounts under a workbench or in 3U of space in a 2-post or 4-post rack.
These network-grade UPS systems have hardwire AC input and output. Automatic voltage regulation (AVR) corrects low and high voltages without using battery power. A network card slot accepts Tripp Lite's WEBCARDLXMINI web management card (sold separately) for remote monitoring and management via secure web browser or SNMP protocols.
During power interruptions, battery backup from user-supplied batteries keeps connected equipment operating. The SMART1524ET model uses a 24V battery system, and the SMART1548ET model uses a 48V battery system. Both are expandable to 200Ah. The included temperature sensor monitors the battery terminals and optimizes charging to extend the lifespan of the connected batteries.
"Providing power protection and battery backup to outdoor equipment can be challenging," said Rich Feldhaus, UPS Product Manager. "Tripp Lite's Extreme Temperature Network UPS Systems keep critical equipment powered in security, communications and traffic signal applications. Network management capability means even equipment in remote locations can be protected."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's SmartPro Extreme Temperature Network UPS Systems
- 1500VA/1200W line-interactive UPS systems with hardwire input/output
- Wide operating temperature range: -40°F to 176°F /-40°C to 80°C
- LCD control panel with presets and many configurable settings
- Network card slot (WEBCARDLXMINI web management card sold separately)
- Six sets of dry output contacts to set up status alerts
- Battery temperature sensing capability
