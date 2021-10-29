CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers easy-to-install, easy-to-adjust wall mounts for flat-panel screens in professional video installations.
Tripp Lite's Pop-Out Security Wall Mounts offer installers the ability to fine-tune positioning of 45- to 70-inch flat-panel televisions, monitors and touchscreens after installation. There are two models: a mount for landscape screen orientations (model DWMSCL4570VW) and a mount for portrait screen orientations (model DWMSCP4570VW).
Designed for video walls, both mounts have a pop-out feature that allows them to extend from the wall, providing space to access cables, make adjustments and replace screens. This is essential for installations where displays are mounted edge to edge and cable access is limited. In addition to tilt and lateral adjustments, the mounts have up-and-down and in-and-out micro-adjustments to achieve perfect alignment. Anti-skid blocks secure the display in position.
To deter theft, these heavy-duty steel mounts include a four-position combination lock to secure the display bracket to the wall plate. This protects the display and the mount, which is often damaged beyond repair when a display is stolen.
"The ability to make micro-adjustments after installation is essential in multi-screen video setups," said Karenann Brow, Tripp Lite's Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "The pop-out feature on Tripp Lite's new wall mounts provides access to handles, knobs and adjustment screws, enabling precision alignment for each screen. An important extra is the included lock, which helps secure displays in public areas."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's Pop-Out Security Wall Mounts
- Accommodate displays from 45 to 70 inches and up to 154 pounds
- Mounts for landscape and portrait screen orientations
- Pop-out design provides access to cables and micro-adjustment points
- Four-position combination lock deters theft of the display
- Heavy-duty steel frame with black powder-coated finish provides strength and durability
- VESA-compliant mounting brackets provide no-hassle display compatibility
