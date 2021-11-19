CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, offers a convenient way to create a portable workstation.
Tripp Lite's newest 4-port USB-C hub (model U460-ST4-4A-C) is built into an adjustable, foldable laptop stand. The attached USB-C cable connects to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port on a laptop to create a multiport workstation. Four USB-A ports support data transfer up to 5 Gbps and share up to 15 watts for charging mobile devices. A USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port supports power output up to 100 watts for charging the source device via the device's wall charger.
The laptop stand adjusts to five different viewing angles from 15 to 36 degrees to provide a comfortable workspace. When not in use, the stand folds into a compact unit for easy transport and storage. A cord wrap underneath the stand keeps the USB-C cable neat during travel.
"Creating a comfortable place to work can be a challenge, especially outside of a traditional office," said David Posner, Tripp Lite's Vice President, Connectivity and Peripherals. "Tripp Lite's new hub integrates peripheral support, host device charging and a laptop stand. In a single, compact unit, users have an adjustable workstation they can take anywhere."
Key Features of Tripp Lite's USB-C Hub with Laptop Stand
- Attached cable connects to a laptop's USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port
- 4 USB-A ports transfer data at speeds up to 5 Gbps
- USB-A ports share up to 15W for device charging; one port supports up to 1.5A
- USB-C PD port supports up to 100W for charging the host device
- Laptop stand adjusts to five positions and folds for convenient travel and storage
