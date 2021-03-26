DENVER, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis Thomas joins TriSearch's Human Capital Solutions Team as Vice President, US Technology Practice. Travis brings two decades of creating value for his clients by helping them Identify, assess, and hire high-performing talent.
Travis joins a TriSearch team recently awarded top nationwide recruitment firm status by both Forbes and Hunt Scanlon for 2020. TriSearch's rapid growth can be attributed to its proprietary new recruitment model: Customized Partnership Recruitment (CPR). CPR is next generation RPO; being more agile, proactively optimized, and cost-efficient than traditional recruitment process outsourcing models.
"TriSearch is one of the few search firms that is revolutionizing the paradigms of search," states Travis. "I've watched the legacy search firms and staffing agencies continue their outdated practices and am excited to join a true innovator. TriSearch partners with companies to hire at all levels and I know my global technology, security, and defense clients will benefit. I'm excited to be a part of this game-changing approach."
Tony Fogel, President and Co-Founder of TriSearch, states "Travis is an experienced strategic leader and active listener with an enviable history of working in Executive Search, Professional Services, and Account Management. He will ensure TriSearch's clients are implementing tailored and effective Human Capital Solutions. Travis never leaves high-stakes talent decisions to chance."
Learn more about Travis Thomas and TriSearch here:
