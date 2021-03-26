MONTREAL, Quebec, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trisotech (http://www.trisotech.com), a leading provider of Intelligent Business Automation as a Service, today announced that it is making the cover of the Top 10 Most Innovative Business Automation Company of 2021 by Leaders Globe
(https://www.theleadersglobe.com/the-10-most-innovative-business-automation-companies-of-2021/).
Both Gartner and 451 Research predict that business automation is a key focus for organizations and CIOs in 2021. In a survey of over 500 organizations in the 451 Research Voice of the Enterprise Digital Pulse, 47% and 42% of respondents said that IT infrastructure automation and business process automation are among the top IT spending priorities.
Trisotech is featured on the cover of Leader's Globe annual edition that recognizes companies that "have aced the process of creating novel, streamlined and efficient automation strategies and solutions for the competitive digital world".
"Trisotech is pleased to be acknowledged once again for its leadership in business automation. We continue to be recognized as the reference implementation for many international standards such as BPMN, CMMN, and DMN; as well as our growing leadership in the financial services industry with our implementation of the MISMO standard and support of other standards like the Financial Industry Business Ontology (FIBO)" said Denis Gagné, CEO and CTO at Trisotech.
Gagne continued "Our simple intuitive interfaces put innovation in the hands of the subject matter experts. They can go from a visual model of their ideas to running automation in one click."
