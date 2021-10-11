ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Total Resource Management, Inc. (TRM) to host a series of Planning Workshops to assist existing IBM Maximo clients in seamlessly transitioning from legacy enterprise asset management software installations to the new IBM Maximo Application Suite V8 (IBM MAS 8). The workshops, each spanning 2 half-days, will be hosted for individual IBM clients throughout the remainder of the year.
During the hands-on sessions, companies will gain the ability to understand their migration path, learn what their future infrastructure requirements are and understand the high level requirements of the migration project. Attendees will leave with a tailored, high level project plan that includes major steps, milestones, system capacity estimate, and estimated budget.
Understanding the impact of a MAS 8 upgrade could reveal potential savings, reductions in labor, performance improvements and opportunities for heightened security.
View the full 2-Day Agenda at: http://www.trmnet.com/maximo-application-suite/workshop
The Planning Workshops round out TRM's "Path to MAS 8" offerings which were launched over the last several months to help clients prepare for their upcoming implementations and upgrades. Other offerings include TRM's Maximo Prime Subscription – an integrated license for MAS AppPoints and TRM's value-add RulesManager Software for Maximo; Managed Services & Technical Services for clients planning to upgrade and remain on-prem; and MAS hosting and MAS SaaS subscriptions for customers moving to the cloud. All of the offerings are designed to future-proof current Maximo users' investment and help them easily transition into the new licensing program and advanced functionality of MAS 8.
"We invested heavily in our team's expertise in IBM MAS, Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, and containerization. This, combined with our experience with MAS on AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, really accelerates the planning process for our clients. In these private sessions, the engineering and scoping is very tailored to the client's needs, whether the target environment is on-premise or in the cloud," said Don Omura, CEO of Total Resource Management.
Redhat OpenShift Containerized Platform is the foundation in which MAS 8 is built upon and requires technical expertise for implementing MAS 8 on-premise.
About Total Resource Management
As the leading IBM Maximo provider, Total Resource Management improves asset and operational performance for asset intensive organizations worldwide by delivering cloud based solutions embedded with industry best practices and advanced asset management capabilities. http://www.trmnet.com
About IBM Maximo Application Suite
As the latest iteration of IBM Maximo EAM, IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) 8 is an integrated solution suite that provides intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance, and reliability in a single platform. Learn more at http://www.trmnet.com
Media Contact
Candice Hickman, Total Resource Management, 1 703.548.4285, candice.hickman@trmnet.com
SOURCE Total Resource Management