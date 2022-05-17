TrojAI Inc. recognized as a leading provider of robustness & security tools for AI/ML teams
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CB Insights today named TrojAI Inc. to its annual AI 100 ranking, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.
"This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year's cohort spans 13 industries, working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We're excited to watch the companies on this year's list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them."
"Protecting AI has become recognized as the most significant cybersecurity challenge of the next decade, and we are delighted to be recognized as a leading robustness and security platform for AI/ML teams," says James Stewart, founder and CEO of TrojAI, "and we are committed to protecting the pace of innovation by supporting the deployment of responsible AI."
Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.
Since 2019, TrojAI has been developing cybersecurity tools focused on improving both the robustness and security of AI models through data audits, model assessments and AI firewalls for computer vision, natural language processing and tabular structured models. Over the past year, TrojAI Inc. has participated in the Techstars Montreal AI accelerator, the Rogers Cyber Catalyst program out of Toronto Metropolitan University and is currently working with both ventureLAB and Creative Destruction Labs, in Toronto, Canada. TrojAI is supported by the National Research Council of Canada and is a Gartner Representative Vendor for Adversarial Resistance.
Quick facts on the 2022 AI 100:
- Equity funding and deals: Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals.
- Unicorns: There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list.
- Geographic distributions: Seventy-three of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by five in Canada. Other countries represented in this year's list include India, Sweden, China, and Germany.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit http://www.cbinsights.com.
About TrojAI Inc.
TrojAI Inc. is a Canadian-based firm dedicated to building cybersecurity solutions to enhance and protect AI innovations from both naturally occurring and adversarial data poisoning and model evasion attacks which can adversely influence model behaviours. Please visit https://troj.ai to learn more.
