LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group, one of the largest automotive dealer groups in California, has launched an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars through the mobile application "Fabcars - Buy and Sell Cars" and online http://fabcars.com. The company also has launched its first location to engage with customers for pick up, test drive and delivery at the city of Carson, California. Fab Cars which stands for Flexible, Affordable and Better or even Fabulous will provide a new and fabulous car experience to customers and an incredible experience with the customer, to be announced very soon.

Fab Cars is a new mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store that will allow customers to browse, buy and sell used cars directly through their mobile phone.

By downloading the Fab Cars app, users will enter a digital used car dealership all at the access of their fingertips. Customers can search and shop for used cars for sale, finance or lease and have access to an easy-to-use payment calculator while searching for the car. The customer will have the ability to trade-in and schedule a test drive or delivery within a matter of minutes. Fab Cars also provides users the option to sell their vehicle and receive an instant estimate value from Fab Cars.

Customers can visit the first Fab Cars Hub, located at 21140 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson, California, where they will be guided by a Fab Cars executive. Additional Fab Cars Hubs will soon be introduced in California and Sun Belt states with an objective to expand nationwide.

