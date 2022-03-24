WHEELING, W.Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group, the leader in MICR payment solutions, is proud to announce new enhancements to the TROY 6136P Production MICR Solution to provide advanced sequential authentication and print management features.
TROY IntegriCheck™ was developed through collaboration TROY's engineering team and two international companies known for innovative solutions in production print. Specifically designed for the TROY AccurioPress 6136P, TROY IntegriCheck uses a Videk camera system inside the printer to actively monitor print output and provide verification on a dedicated display. IntegriCheck can also verify the correct stock is being used and alert the operator if any inconsistencies are detected.
TROY also partnered with software specialists 2J to enhance selected print functions in the 6136P, further streamlining the production print process. This improved workstation software allows the operator to assign custom sequences from the printer's paper sources and it also provides other advanced management functions needed in secure check printing. When printing complex jobs such as checkbooks, the 2J software will help eliminate the need for manual collation, greatly improving efficiency and reducing the risk of errors.
"We're always looking for ways to improve our check printing solutions. Since its release, the 6136P has offered our customers increased efficiency and improved security and this new system builds upon those advantages," said Mike Riley, Executive Vice President. "TROY's engineering team and our partners collaborated effectively on this latest addition, and we're proud to offer our customers a print verification option like Integricheck."
In 2020, TROY partnered with Konica Minolta to produce a unique, high-volume MICR production printer enabled with anti-tamper consumables. The TROY 6136P AccurioPress MICR printer leverages KM's long history of print innovation and includes TROY's patented, MICR Toner Secure™ technology. Featuring industry-leading print output of 136ppm and production input of up to 18,000 sheet paper capacity, the 6136P MICR solution can efficiently create fully finished check books, payment books, high volume check batches, or any valuable document at risk for tampering.
Since release, TROY's engineers have continued to refine MICR print options on the Konica Minolta based 6136P Production MICR Solution to ensure that it consistently delivers high-quality, secure checks. By logging more than 30 million prints on a dedicated test unit during development, the team at TROY have accumulated knowledge of the 6136P in a MICR environment that is unmatched by other providers.
To learn more about the TROY 6136P MICR Accuriopress, contact a representative by phone at 304-232-0899, e-mail securesolutions@troygroup.com, and visit https://www.troygroup.com/accuriopress-6136-micr-production.
TROY Group, Inc. is a worldwide leader in secure on-demand printing solutions. TROY solutions manage, secure, and simplify end-to-end enterprise printing environments. TROY offers application software, security printing hardware and specialized consumables for securely printing checks, money orders, transcripts, prescriptions, and other important documents. TROY solutions are used by small and medium size businesses as well as large enterprises and governmental organizations to manage fraud, operational risk and comply with government regulations related to protecting information privacy.
