WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in document security and secure MICR (Magnetic Ink Character Recognition) check printing solutions, has released a cloud version of their AssurePay software designed to add security and streamline on-demand check printing.
The new cloud-based version of AssurePay provides businesses with greater flexibility, enabling authorized users to securely access the software via browser from virtually anywhere. AssurePay Cloud allows users to view and authorize check batches on the go from any network- or internet-connected desktop, tablet, or mobile device. By moving to AssurePay Cloud, organizations can also reduce their IT costs by minimizing (or eliminating) the need to maintain software installed on the servers. Maintenance is further streamlined since updates to the web application will be installed automatically, with limited to no downtime, outages, or interruptions to business.
TROY AssurePay Cloud Edition offers users unrivaled security, control, and functionality for internal security of the check printing process. The software streamlines production of corporate checks, encrypts and controls all signatures with several safeguard options, and works with blank check stock personalized for businesses. AssurePay Cloud also eliminates the need to hand sign or sort checks. As the batch is authorized, checks are printed with all information including the bank details along with the MICR line, logos, and signatures. For additional flexibility to process payments electronically, AssurePay Cloud fully supports Positive Pay, enabling users to export ready to send files to the bank.
"We are excited to now offer a state-of-the-art, cloud-based application that is highly configurable and provides a low cost of ownership to our customers," said Ari Mellon, Vice President of Global Sales at TROY Group, Inc. "TROY's full commitment to providing businesses with a complete check printing solution is evident. AssurePay Cloud is designed to simultaneously increase operating efficiency while reducing fraud risks."
Implementing AssurePay Cloud along with Blank Check Stock, a MICR Printer, MICR Toner, and Digital Signatures and Logos gives you an end-to-end secure check printing solution. TROY MICR Printers combine HP's features with TROY's to create The World's Most Secure MICR Printers. TROY MICR Toner Secure enables secure check printing with anti-tamper technology that prevents check alteration.
To learn more about TROY AssurePay Cloud Edition, contact a representative by phone at 304-232-0899, e-mail secure@troygroup.com, and visit https://www.troygroup.com/software/assurepay-check-printing-software/cloud.
About TROY
TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.
