TROY Group's New T5020 MICR Printer is a cost-effective MICR check printer in a low-volume, desktop package.
WHEELING, W.Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in check and document printing solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its latest MICR inkjet printer, the TROY T5020.
TROY is dedicated to offering solutions that fit in an organization of any size, whether it is an enterprise, small- or medium-sized business, or the remote home office. The new TROY T5020 MICR Printer is ideally designed for organizations with low-volume output looking to add security and efficiency to their check printing.
"We know that not every organization needs an enterprise-grade check printer, especially if you're printing less than 2,000 checks per month," said David Lorenz, Director of Product Management at TROY Group.
This modified inkjet printer features an eco-friendly refillable tank that offers one of the lowest cost per print options in its class. Conveniently view and refill the tank with TROY MICR Ink or OEM color ink refills. Full-color printing enables the user to add logos to checks on demand. Combined with TROY MICR Ink, the T5020 enables users to print the MICR line, payee, amount, and company details at the point of print.
Each T5020 MICR Printer includes two MICR ink refill bottles. TROY MICR Ink meets or exceeds the highest check printing standards, including ABA and ANSI (American National Standards Institute) standards. Our precise ink formulation provides sharp print characteristics with minimized risk of smearing to help guarantee concise bank readability and prevent check scraping and costly bank fees. Produced to the tightest specifications, our MICR ink offers you quality, reliability, and security.
The TROY T5020 also works with blank check stock. By implementing this solution, users can reduce the risk of check fraud, while also streamlining their check printing process. Combining the TROY T5020 MICR Printer with blank check stock enables one pass, on-demand check printing.
Lorenz added, "We are happy to add the T5020 to TROY's extensive MICR printer portfolio. We know that our customers are always looking for options that will make check and document printing secure and easy, and we think the T5020 will offer them the right combination of security, efficiency, and cost savings."
To learn more about the TROY T5020 MICR Printer, contact a representative by phone at 304-232-0899, email secure@troygroup.com, and visit https://www.troygroup.com.
About TROY
TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader in MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government, and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.
Media Contact
Dave Lorenz, TROY Group, Inc, 1-304-907-1911, dlorenz@troygroup.com
SOURCE TROY Group, Inc