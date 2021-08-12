WHEELING, W.Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TROY Group, a global expert in secure check and document printing, is excited to announce the launch of the TROY Rewards Club to offer incentives and more sales resources to channel partner sales teams.
TROY customers have depended on quality, security, reliability, and great service for more than 55 years. And TROY depends on it's dedicated partners – resellers and distributors alike – to sell to the customers we don't reach. To better support, educate, and reward these dedicated partners, TROY is launching The TROY Rewards Club program.
Through the TROY Rewards Club, our partners can view specialized learning tracks that are designed to educate them on TROY and the products we sell. Along with these quick, interactive training courses, partners will have access to current and new collateral – including whitepapers, datasheets, videos, and more – located within the TROY Partner Portal. All of this is designed to help partners further increase their knowledge and better serve their customers.
Learning tracks are self-paced and easy to follow, taking only 15 minutes or less to complete. By completing the courses, TROY Rewards Club members can learn: How the TROY Partner Portal and Rewards Club works; What is MICR?; MICR Prospecting: Who, Where, & How; and TROY MICR Solutions.
The TROY Rewards club also offers valued partners a chance to earn up to 2% rewards on every TROY printer or toner they sell. Submitting sales is as easy as logging into the TROY Partner Portal and entering any sale of TROY.
Points in the TROY Rewards Club program can be earned by completing the quick, interactive training, through sales of TROY printers and toner, downloading new sales enablement collateral, and through special contests and promotions held throughout the year. Once enough points are earned, members can redeem them for gift cards to top brands as Amazon, Dunkin' Donuts, and more.
"Our channel partners are an integral and valuable asset to TROY, and we are dedicated to making sure they have the support and knowledge needed to help their clients and customers," said Ari Mellon, Vice President of Global Sales at TROY. "The TROY Rewards Club is another tool for us to not only help our partners, but to give them something extra for all that they do to help us."
If you are interested in becoming a partner with TROY, contact a representative via telephone at 304-232-0899, e-mail channelsupport@troygroup.com or visit https://www.troygroup.com/about/become-partner
About TROY Group, Inc.
TROY Group, Inc., an HP OEM Partner, is a worldwide leader of MICR and document security solutions. TROY offers software, secure MICR Printers, and specialized MICR inks and toners along with all components needed to print secure checks in-house. TROY is the only manufacturer of MICR Toner Secure, the World's Most Fraud Resistant MICR Toner™, which protects checks from fraud with an anti-tamper security feature. Customers include the top U.S. banks, key government and insurance accounts, and businesses of all sizes.
Media Contact
Myra Flynn, TROY Group, 304-907-1872, mflynn@troygroup.com
SOURCE TROY Group