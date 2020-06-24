LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Healthcare evolves and transforms, TRPN DirectPay Inc. and Three Rivers Provider Network Inc. (TRPN), the largest and fastest-growing proprietary provider network in the United States, continues its leadership position in delivering innovative services and solutions to providers and patients.
The Board of Directors of TRPN DirectPay Inc., along with Three Rivers Provider Network Inc., and Devon Health Inc. announces Jarrett T. Jedlicka as new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 22, 2020. Jedlicka is succeeding President and CEO Scott Smith, who has been appointed to lead Three Rivers Provider Network's growth efforts and next-generation Healthcare investment initiatives.
Smith joined TRPN as President and CEO in September 2017, successfully expanding the business and operations while implementing its new DirectPay product to manage provider claims payments. In addition, he oversaw the acquisition and integration of Devon Health. These achievements have put TRPN in a stronger position to grow with the leadership of Jarrett Jedlicka.
Jedlicka, a senior executive, brings deep expertise in the healthcare industry, with a proven track record in advanced analytics, operations, management and business development. Jedlicka is an experienced leader with deep understanding of delivering strategic solutions for complex organizations translating vision into company growth and success.
Jarrett has previously served as Vice President and Principal at Ceridian, achieving business expansion in the Healthcare and Life Sciences sector. He also served at the SAS Institute as Principal Industry Consultant, leading market development and strategic consulting in the healthcare industry.
He brings significant experience in management and operations from UnitedHealthcare, where he served as Senior Director of Workforce Management & the National Operations Center, providing a high level of strategic workforce planning and management for all of UnitedHealthcare's call center operations.
"Jarrett's vast knowledge, experience, strategic vision and work ethic, makes him an outstanding candidate to lead TRPN DirectPay Inc. successfully into a high-demanding future," mentions Edward Dower (President and founding Board member).
Jarrett Jedlicka graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in Anthropology and earned advanced Executive Education from Wharton School of Business. He earned advanced training in Executive Development, Leadership and actively volunteers in UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation as a Board Member.
About TRPN DirectPay Inc / Three Rivers Provider Network
TRPN DirectPay was established in 2018 to maximize network claim discounts and manage the provider claims payment process which allows TRPN DirectPay to guarantee both client and member discounts. TRPN was founded in 1996 and is the largest and fastest-growing proprietary provider network in the United States and is currently comprised of more than 2.5 million provider locations, serving 100 million patients. TRPN Network comprises Acute Care Hospitals, Surgery Centers, Network Physicians, Ancillary Facilities, MRI Centers, Laboratories, Radiology, Urgent Care Clinics, Home Health, DME, Chiropractors, Physical Therapy, and Mental Health.
About Devon Health Inc.
Founded in 1991 Devon Health Services, part of the TRPN DirectPay affiliate companies, is a credentialed regional Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) network service provider with a mission to deliver employer groups, third party administrators (TPA) and insurance carriers with quality network manage care solutions. Providing superior customer service, advanced technology and innovative services in the Northeast, Devon Health Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Our credentialed network includes: Acute Care Hospitals, Ancillary Facilities, Chiropractors, DME, Home Health, Surgery Centers, Mental Health, MRI Centers, Network Physicians, Physical Therapy, Radiology, and Urgent Care Clinics.
