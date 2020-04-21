LISLE, Ill. and TORONTO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software, the global leader in contextual mobile device management technology, and Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced the upcoming availability of TRUCE - the intelligent solution designed to reduce distracted driving - on the Geotab Marketplace, a growing portfolio of mobile apps, software Add-Ins and hardware Add-Ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets. Through the integration with Geotab, fleet customers will be able to access TRUCE from within the Geotab platform to help eliminate mobile distractions and optimize usage across their workplace.
"Finding ways to improve road safety and efficiency has always been a top priority for Geotab," said Louis De Jong, executive vice president, Geotab. "By providing customers with access to leading technology that will help reduce distracted driving incidents, we are able to not only enable fleet managers to improve employee safety and operational performance but also work together to help to create safer roads for all."
Whether behind the wheel of a delivery van, company car, a big rig, or a bucket truck, it can be easy for employees to become distracted by mobile devices during the workday. Using contextual indicators to manage drivers' access to particular mobile device apps at certain times, TRUCE gives fleet managers access to a business-grade solution that helps to make both safety and productivity actionable. Utilizing TRUCE Software, Geotab customers are able to enforce their mobile use policies by managing driver access to particular mobile device apps at the right time, in the right place using intelligent contextual indicators. The data provided by TRUCE can also be combined with other Geotab data feeds on driving behavior to measure the impact of reduced device distraction behind the wheel. Customers can leverage alerts, reports and easy-to-configure rules that enable managers and executives to help ensure their employees are being safe and productive.
"This partnership with Geotab delivers on the benefits of connecting the vehicle with the operator to help optimize mobility use and improve business operations, efficiency and profitability," said Pete Plotas, vice president of global alliances, TRUCE Software. "This combination of mobile use policy enforcement and real-time insights helps make ending mobile distraction a reality."
TRUCE helps to enable the proactive reduction of vehicle accidents without compromising employee productivity, privacy or blocking device and network access. The powerful differentiation of TRUCE is in the intelligent context the software gathers and uses to enforce customer mobile use policy. It automatically adjusts policy enforcement based on movement, proximity, location and other contexts enabling employee access to only the allowable device features, functions and apps. Customers that use TRUCE for 12 months or longer may experience significant reductions in incidents, including accidents, claims and losses. A recent TRUCE-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting also concluded that interviewed companies utilizing TRUCE achieved a payback in less than three months and a 360% return on investment over three years.
Geotab is a global leader in fleet management, with more than 2 million connected vehicles across all seven continents. TRUCE is a leader in mobile device management, with more than 400 customers around the world and 130,000 protected employees across 4 billion miles. Geotab customers will be able to access TRUCE via the Geotab Marketplace in a few short weeks. Alternatively, contact TRUCE Software or your Authorized Geotab Reseller to discuss the benefits of integrating TRUCE and Geotab's fleet management software.
About TRUCE Software
At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the first Mobile Device Management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to temporarily suspend distracting mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 100,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, Ill. with research and development in Baton Rouge, La. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com.
About Geotab
Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.
