PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruCentive, a leader in Incentives Automation, today announced it has added Deposit to Debit Card funds delivery to its catalog of incentive options. With this, Marketing, HR, and Operations professionals now have greater flexibility when delivering rewards, incentives, and payments via the TruCentive Incentives Delivery Platform.
TruCentive offers an array of powerful engagement options via SMS and Email, including gift cards for everything from personal experiences to charitable giving. The addition of Deposit to Debit Card delivery gives recipients the option to add the incentive value directly to the debit card of their choice. Clients can curate a group of gift cards with a specific theme to match their event or campaign with the option to include Deposit to Debit Card for greater recipient flexibility.
"We believe in giving our clients the ability to deliver digital incentives in ways that maximize value through client branding, personalization, and incentive choice," said Lori Laub, CEO and co-founder of TruCentive. "Adding Deposit to Debit Card opens up a world of creative incentive options from buying local to the elimination of dedicated debit cards for clinical trials and wellness programs."
The TruCentive platform offers its entire catalog for individual card delivery or multi-card delivery for recipient choice with 100% refunds on unclaimed incentives, up-to-the-minute status on deliveries, and visibility into recipient eGift selection.
About TruCentive
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives engagement platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards and funds delivery, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing programs and improve relationships. With over 3,000 eGift options worldwide, online funds delivery via Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is an essential part of successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs.
TruCentive is a woman-owned business; learn more at http://www.trucentive.com.
Media Contact
Terry Miller, TruCentive, 1 415-386-8600 Ext: 711, Terry.Miller@TruCentive.com
SOURCE TruCentive