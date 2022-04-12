TruCentive, the All-in-One Incentives Delivery and Engagement Platform, expanded its payment delivery options with the addition of PayPal and Venmo online payment systems.
PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruCentive, the All-in-One Incentives Delivery and Engagement Platform, today announced it has added the PayPal and Venmo online payment systems to its catalog of incentive options. Marketing, HR, and Operations professionals now have two new payment options when delivering incentives in the form of payments via TruCentive. The addition of PayPal and Venmo compliments TruCentive's existing deposit to debit card and deposit to bank account payment solutions.
TruCentive gives clients the flexibility to deliver payments, pre-paid Visa & MasterCard, and over 3,000 merchant gift cards in over 150 countries via SMS and Email. Clients can curate groups of gift cards or payment options to create a complementary theme to match their event or campaign. TruCentive purchases and delivers every incentive in real-time to eliminate the need for inventory or waste associated with unclaimed incentives.
"We're really excited about the PayPal and Venmo options." Said Lisa Johnson, Director of Human Resources, Delta "Having a single one-stop platform to deliver incentives to employees, customers, and partners saves us time and resources while delivering the most appropriate incentives depending on the program."
"Incentive choice provides the flexibility to design programs that meet the needs of diverse audiences," said Lori Laub, CEO, and co-founder of TruCentive. "Different audiences respond better to well-aligned incentives; Sometimes you just need to mix it up. Whether you're delivering an anniversary thank you to an employee or facilitating a clinical trial, TruCentive delivers impactful incentives with attractive options curated by you to match your message for an experience the recipient will remember"
The TruCentive platform offers its entire catalog for individual card delivery or multi-card delivery for recipient choice with 100% refunds on unclaimed incentives, up-to-the-minute status on deliveries, and visibility into recipient selection.
About TruCentive
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards and funds delivery, companies increase the effectiveness of their existing programs and improve relationships. With over 3,000 Gift options worldwide, online funds delivery via Deposit-to-Debit-Card, PayPal, and Venmo, and integrations with popular marketing, sales, and HR tools, TruCentive is an essential part of successful HR, demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs.
TruCentive is a woman-owned business; learn more at http://www.trucentive.com.
Media Contact
Terry Miller, TruCentive, 1 415-386-8600 Ext: 711, terry.miller@trucentive.com
SOURCE TruCentive