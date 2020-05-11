SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck-Lite Holdings today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Clarience Technologies, LLC. The name change reflects the company's broader focus on providing total visibility to the commercial and recreational transportation industry through its family of technology-driven brands. The name Clarience is formed by combining "clarity," which signifies the visibility and insight that the company brings to its customers, and "science," which is how it is achieved.
Brian Kupchella, Chief Executive Officer, Clarience Technologies, said, "For over 65 years, we have been a leading innovator and manufacturer of the highest-quality, most trusted products for the commercial and recreational transportation marketplace. As we have evolved, we've built a family of businesses – Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready, RIGID and Lumitec – each with strong market position and lasting customer relationships. We've also focused on our key capabilities in electronics and technology, building best-in-class telematics offerings and the most advanced lighting and safety systems available."
Kupchella continued, "As we continue to grow and innovate, we've made several changes to our operations including establishing our new Global R&D Center in Pittsburgh, PA, near Carnegie Mellon University, and Global Headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The next step in our transformation is rebranding our parent company to better reflect our mission to provide visibility and safety to the transportation industry through leading electronics, technology, telematics and data analytics capabilities. We adhere to a simple principle: in transportation, the more you can see and be seen, the better."
Clarience Technologies is a family of brands. Each of the individual businesses will retain their current names and branding and each will have access to additional resources and expertise from its parent company, Clarience Technologies. Customers, suppliers and partners will find no change in the quality of products or services offered, obtaining information on products or services or conducting business with Clarience Technologies or its brands. All current contracts, agreements, ERP and billing processes will remain as they stand with the individual brands.
The Clarience Technologies family includes:
- Truck-Lite Co., LLC, a worldwide leader in forward and safety lighting, wiring harness, turn signal and safety system technologies serving the medium- and heavy-duty truck, trailer and commercial vehicle industries.
- DAVCO Technology, the North American leader in Class 8 heavy-duty diesel-powered truck fuel-heater/water separators and filter systems serving on- and off-highway industries including oil and gas, genset, construction, military and marine.
- Road Ready, the leading wireless, multi-functional smart trailer monitoring network with advanced data and analytics capabilities. Road Ready provides the most comprehensive and inclusive fleet telematics solution available, including the largest suite of wireless sensors and third-party integrations, and is easily customizable for any fleet requirement.
- RIGID Industries, the world leader in forward-projecting LED lighting and the premiere brand for off-road enthusiasts. RIGID is known for quality and durability and is committed to bringing innovative products to numerous industries including agriculture, construction, police, fire, rescue, industrial, marine, military, mining, automotive, off-road and power sports.
- Lumitec, a market-leading international LED lighting manufacturer. Lumitec supplies underwater, flood, interior, utility, courtesy and navigation lighting to more than 250 OEM boat builders worldwide and offers a range of commercial vehicle, terrestrial, dock and deck, and specialty lighting products.
Clarience Technologies has 12 locations globally and supplies products to customers in 68 countries on six continents. Learn more about Clarience Technologies at www.ClarienceTechnologies.com.
About Clarience Technologies, LLC
Clarience Technologies is a family of brands focused on bringing total visibility to commercial and recreational transportation. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chains and enhance safety on and off the road. And for decades, our collaborative, transparent approach has been turning customers into long-term partners. Since our flagship brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovation ever since. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to a simple principle: in transportation, the more you can see and be seen, the better.
