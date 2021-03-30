RESTON, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of digital freight technology firm Trucker Tools, has been named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (S&DCE), as a "Pros to Know" award winner for 2021.
Gollapalli was recognized by the publication among a select list of nominated candidates "whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.
"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need," noted Mayer, who cited S&DCE as the only publication covering the entire supply chain. "These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic."
The 2021 list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing, and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.
"I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat," said Mayer.
Founded in 2013, Trucker Tools provides a suite of cloud-based truckload freight management, predictive freight-matching, automated one-click booking, real-time shipment visibility and carrier engagement tools for 3PLs, freight brokers, independent owner-operators and small-fleet operators. Its popular, smartphone-based mobile driver app, which features 17 of the most sought-after tools and resources drivers want for managing their business on the road, surpassed 1 million downloads in 2020 and remains one of the transportation industry's most downloaded apps each month.
The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive: Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company's popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 1 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry's first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at http://www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.
