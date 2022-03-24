RICHFIELD, Wis., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Built-in chiller redundancy eliminates downtime for critical systems and reduces energy costs, but it's just not as simple as adding a second refrigeration circuit. Delta T Systems' redundant chillers include parallel circuit components, providing full redundancy for peace of mind.
Delta T Systems, a manufacturer of industrial chillers, now offers built-in redundancy as an option for their full line of air cooled and water cooled process chillers ranging from 1-15 tons of cooling. Adding a second chiller into one cabinet with full component redundancy is the highest level of reliability and has several advantages over other strategies.
Maintaining an extra chiller for each operation is a sure failsafe, but for double the investment. A process chiller with built-in redundancy provides the same level of protection against downtime with less initial cost. Most manufacturers' redundant chillers integrate a second refrigeration circuit to provide backup and improve energy efficiency - but the unit is still vulnerable to other component failures.
Chillers from Delta T Systems with built-in redundancy feature two full chiller circuits with a single tank connected to and from the process. The redundant chiller has two compressors, two evaporators, two condensers, two water pumps and two controllers, just to name the few most important components. This true redundancy design provides an independent backup for each component, eliminating the risk of downtime and simplifying maintenance.
Delta T Systems' redundant chillers alternate between the two water pumps every 100 hours. Both refrigeration circuits are constantly running, each at 50% of the required cooling, which is more energy efficient than alternating between them. If one refrigeration circuit goes down, the other runs at 100%. Regularly using both circuits in the cooling process equalizes compressor runtime and confirms that the backup circuit is fully functional.
Additional advantages include:
- Reduced component failure
- Improved energy efficiency
- Longer chiller service life
- Chiller can be serviced without completely stopping the system
Chillers with built-in redundancy are ideal for applications with variable heat loads or critical uptime requirements such as data centers, energy storage, food processing, medical equipment and many others.
About Delta T Systems: Since 1990, Delta T Systems has dedicated itself to the manufacture of water and oil temperature control equipment and portable air and water cooled chillers. Their full line of system solutions is available in many sizes to fit all process needs, with temperature control ranges from -10°F (-23°C) to 550°F (288°C). Incorporating sound fundamental engineering principles ensures users receive accurate temperature control and years of reliable performance. Delta T Systems' American-made temperature control units are competitively priced and perform to spec for a broad spectrum of industries including plastics, rubber, textile, chemical, food processing, pulp and paper, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, medical, semi-conductor, adhesives and resins, pet food processing, cosmetics, and thermoforming. Main applications are temperature control for molds, dies, tanks, jacketed vessels, mixers, extrusion and heat transfer rolls. Delta T Systems also specializes in custom designs for unique processes and applications.
