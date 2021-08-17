NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Return Systems LLC and Accu 2.0 LLC are preparing the auction of US Patent No. 8,538,860 ("the Patent") on the blockchain in the form of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The auction begins on or about Tuesday, August 17th, and will be available here on Opensea.io. The NFT is titled "US Patent No. 8,538,860 Over Robinhood et al. Fractional Share Platforms".
Detailed information relating to the Patent, the technology, and other True Return System properties is available at truereturnsystems.com.
The Patent, filed in 2011 and 2012, is based on foundational solutions to longstanding problems in online brokerage systems including leveraged, inverse, fractional and other fixed-price strategy arrangements. The patent is part of a portfolio owned by Accu 2.0 LLC.
The brokerage firms adopting fractional share systems have consistently highlighted their innovation. These platforms enable each customer to purchase their own unique entry point into $1 of Tesla ("TSLA") shares, and their $1 unit (different from other $1 units) will faithfully track the real-time price changes of Tesla shares – all while benefiting from an efficient aggregation within the sponsor's Tesla shares inventory.
Importantly, fractional shares are not comparable to other "dollar-based" or fractional environments such as mutual fund dollar-based investing or digital currencies such as Bitcoin. On fractional shares platforms, unit prices are purposely and systematically dislocated from market prices before, during, and after a market session; the benefits include the ability to both aggregate the $1 units in an inventory, but also separate each $1 unit for its individualized entry, exit, and real-time tracking. Fractional arrangements essentially create "fund within fund arrangements" for customers and a virtual machine processing environment for sponsors.
With the Patent NFT, the purchaser will receive an executed agreement transferring to the purchaser all of rights, title, and interest in and to the Patent. This includes the right to sue for past, present, and future infringement of the Patent and to collect for damages from any past infringement of the Patent.
The '860 NFT is expected to be offered for sale on Opensea on or about Tuesday, August 17th. This press release may contain forward-looking or prospective statements that involve uncertainties.
# # #
Media Contact:
Janet Leung
True Return Systems LLC
(203) 872-7581
janet.leung@truereturnsystems.com
About True Return Systems LLC and Accu 2.0 LLC
True Return Systems LLC is a financial-technology consulting company operating in Connecticut. Accu 2.0 LLC holds and manages a portfolio of financial patents directed at systems and software for electronic fund trading and management systems.
Media Contact
Janet Leung, True Return Systems LLC, +1 (203) 442-1497, janet.leung@truereturnsystems.com
Jack Fonss, True Return Systems LLC, (203) 536-7705, jack.fonss@truereturnsystems.com
SOURCE True Return Systems LLC