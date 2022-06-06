Electronic Tabletop Risk Assessments Provide Critical Evaluations to Better Prepare School Security Teams and Police for Real-Life Emergencies
BAY SHORE, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Security Design, a subsidiary of IPVideo Corporation, today launched SIMTactics, an interactive emergency simulation training program for School Security and Law Enforcement. The training involves electronic tabletop risk assessments to provide critical evaluations of organizations' existing training plans for emergencies such as active shooters, natural disasters, and weather-related events, as well as other types of emergencies.
With SIMTactics' state-of-the-art crisis simulation software, an organization's leadership team, security personnel, and staff engage in potential crises and react to them in simulated real time. Upon completion, the program generates analytics with a detailed analysis of the participants' actual responses vs the expected responses, allowing the organization to identify gaps in their emergency plans or in other areas of risk.
"Our tabletop assessment exercises are designed with the elements of realism, stress, and a timeline to present participants with a real picture of their readiness to respond to an emergency event," said, Lt. Joseph Pangaro, director of global training and security consulting at True Security Design. "To dig deeper and learn why individuals react the way they do is a crucial step in assessing risks in order to create effective emergency plans and we are proud to work with school security teams and law enforcement in an effort to better prepare and protect our citizens."
About True Security Design
True Security Design, a subsidiary of IPVideo Corporation and leading security consulting and training firm, provides a comprehensive approach to creating the safest possible environment for organizations and facilities This includes bringing together modern technology and law enforcement experience to assess, educate, and train. True Security Design's services include Police Training, School Training, Anti-Vape Training, Commercial Training, Threat Vulnerability and Risk Assessments (TVRAs), and Crisis Management Simulations. The company's training and services are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utility companies, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's national client base is served by a network of certified trainers and consultants who are former law enforcement and U.S. Homeland Security trainers. True Security Design is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit truesecuritydesign.com or contact info@truesecuritydesign.com.
About IPVideo Corporation:
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge the Internet of Things to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit ipvideocorp.com.
