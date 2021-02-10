LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueAccord Group, the leading designer of products and services to help customers in debt, has announced Courtney Graham, former Chief People Officer of Four Winds Interactive, as its new Chief People Officer.
"Our family of companies is growing rapidly, and we are thrilled to have Courtney on board as our first Chief People Officer. Courtney's experience as a People leader within high-growth technology companies will be instrumental in helping TrueAccord scale while maintaining a strong people-first culture," said Ohad Samet, CEO and co-founder of TrueAccord Group. "We are on a mission to empower consumers to get to financial fitness, and that mission begins with our team. Courtney is a compassionate, engagement-focused leader who will undoubtedly bolster our culture of empowerment, empathy, and inclusivity."
"We all know that a great company is not just about the product or service. A great company is when innovative offerings and incredibly talented, productive people collide. In my experience, that's often when the 'magic' happens," said Courtney Graham. "I am delighted to be part of the TrueAccord team and am excited to build an inclusive work community that we all want to be part of."
Courtney Graham joins a world-class leadership team that includes Ohad Samet, Sheila Monroe (COO and CEO of TrueAccord Corp), Gene Linetsky (CTO), Noah Barr (CFO), Laura Marino (CPO), Charles Deutsch (GM of Financial Services), and Nadav Samet as CIO and CEO of True Life Solutions, which launched the game-changing consumer product, Engage.
In 2020, TrueAccord Group added 146 new hires and is continuing to expand in 2021, with hundreds of open positions across engineering, product, sales, client services, and operations. See all open positions and apply here: https://www.trueaccord.com/about-us/careers/
About TrueAccord
Founded in 2013, TrueAccord's data-driven debt collection platform is disrupting the collections industry by helping businesses collect more debt online than traditional methods. TrueAccord's platform is powered by machine learning with a decision engine that analyzes consumer behavior and delivers personalized and empathetic consumer experiences. By communicating at the right time in the right channel with payment options that meet consumer needs, TrueAccord provides exceptional recovery rates for top 10 financial institutions, debt buyers, lenders, and technology companies. TrueAccord empowers many of the estimated 77 million consumers who are in debt every year to get on a path to better financial health. To learn more, go to http://www.trueaccord.com.
