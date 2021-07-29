SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,292,064 units in July 2021, up just 1% from a year ago but down 8% vs. June 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 14.7 million, staying on par with July 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,171,277 units, about even with a year ago and a decrease of 7% from June 2021.
"Increasing pressure on new car inventory continues to drive the car buying landscape in July. Lower inventory is likely creating a drag on sales and driving up transaction prices. It is also leading to more would-be new car buyers opting for used cars, which in turn is contributing to the surge in used car prices," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, there are still deals out there, and TrueCar is a great way to navigate the current landscape and cast a wider net to find those deals," added Woolard.
"In July we expect to see things continue to cool since the recent new vehicle sales peak in April. Despite cooling from recent months, many brands still show improvement compared to 2020. Volkswagen in particular is looking strong in July, propelled in part by the all-new Taos and ID.4 which are resonating well with buyers," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total sales for July 2021 are expected to be up 1% from a year ago and down 8% from June 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for July 2021 are expected to be up 16% from a year ago and down 14% from June 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 36% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 5% from a year ago and up .2% from June 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to remain about the same from a year ago at 14.7 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for July 2021 are expected to reach 3.7 million, down 4% from a year ago and about even with June 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.5% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for July 2021 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 69 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
33,969
22,711
34,872
49.6%
44.0%
-2.6%
-9.8%
Daimler
24,576
26,850
24,347
-8.5%
-11.9%
0.9%
-6.5%
Ford
116,502
174,978
114,677
-33.4%
-35.9%
1.6%
-5.9%
GM
202,932
204,756
204,782
-0.9%
-4.6%
-0.9%
-8.2%
Honda
151,587
125,450
153,122
20.8%
16.4%
-1.0%
-8.3%
Hyundai
78,226
58,934
76,519
32.7%
27.8%
2.2%
-5.3%
Kia
68,358
52,479
68,486
30.3%
25.4%
-0.2%
-7.6%
Nissan
76,230
73,463
88,642
3.8%
-0.1%
-14.0%
-20.4%
Stellantis
140,068
157,025
136,334
-10.8%
-14.1%
2.7%
-4.9%
Subaru
45,685
51,458
42,877
-11.2%
-14.5%
6.5%
-1.3%
Tesla
23,734
15,800
22,869
50.2%
44.7%
3.8%
-3.9%
Toyota
206,520
168,791
209,721
22.4%
17.8%
-1.5%
-8.8%
Volkswagen Group
60,973
47,724
61,251
27.8%
23.0%
-0.5%
-7.8%
Industry
1,292,064
1,227,420
1,300,873
5.3%
1.4%
-0.7%
-8.0%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
33,404
22,341
34,276
49.5%
44.0%
-2.5%
-9.8%
Daimler
23,530
26,166
23,849
-10.1%
-13.4%
-1.3%
-8.6%
Ford
86,019
138,872
93,140
-38.1%
-40.4%
-7.6%
-14.5%
GM
173,961
183,945
178,935
-5.4%
-8.9%
-2.8%
-10.0%
Honda
149,962
124,387
152,480
20.6%
16.1%
-1.7%
-8.9%
Hyundai
72,518
57,530
70,650
26.1%
21.4%
2.6%
-5.0%
Kia
63,128
51,326
65,938
23.0%
18.4%
-4.3%
-11.4%
Nissan
67,581
66,400
73,163
1.8%
-2.0%
-7.6%
-14.5%
Stellantis
130,497
136,782
114,221
-4.6%
-8.1%
14.2%
5.8%
Subaru
44,840
50,436
41,278
-11.1%
-14.4%
8.6%
0.6%
Tesla
23,569
15,800
22,861
49.2%
43.6%
3.1%
-4.5%
Toyota
187,140
163,509
185,259
14.5%
10.2%
1.0%
-6.5%
Volkswagen Group
60,184
47,208
60,350
27.5%
22.8%
-0.3%
-7.7%
Industry
1,171,277
1,127,219
1,170,134
3.9%
0.1%
0.1%
-7.3%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
565
370
596
52.9%
47.2%
-5.2%
-12.3%
Daimler
1,046
684
498
52.9%
47.2%
110.0%
94.5%
Ford
30,483
36,106
21,537
-15.6%
-18.7%
41.5%
31.1%
GM
28,971
20,811
25,847
39.2%
34.1%
12.1%
3.8%
Honda
1,625
1,063
642
52.9%
47.2%
153.0%
134.2%
Hyundai
5,708
1,404
5,869
306.6%
291.5%
-2.7%
-10.0%
Kia
5,230
1,153
2,548
353.6%
336.8%
105.3%
90.1%
Nissan
8,649
7,063
15,479
22.5%
17.9%
-44.1%
-48.3%
Stellantis
9,571
20,243
22,113
-52.7%
-54.5%
-56.7%
-59.9%
Subaru
845
1,022
1,599
-17.3%
-20.4%
-47.1%
-51.1%
Tesla
165
-
8
2016.2%
1859.5%
Toyota
19,380
5,282
24,462
266.9%
253.3%
-20.8%
-26.6%
Volkswagen Group
789
516
901
52.9%
47.2%
-12.4%
-18.9%
Industry
120,787
100,201
130,739
20.5%
16.1%
-7.6%
-14.5%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1.7%
1.6%
1.7%
2.2%
-2.7%
Daimler
4.3%
2.5%
2.0%
67.0%
108.1%
Ford
26.2%
20.6%
18.8%
26.8%
39.3%
GM
14.3%
10.2%
12.6%
40.5%
13.1%
Honda
1.1%
0.8%
0.4%
26.5%
155.5%
Hyundai
7.3%
2.4%
7.7%
206.3%
-4.9%
Kia
7.7%
2.2%
3.7%
248.3%
105.7%
Nissan
11.3%
9.6%
17.5%
18.0%
-35.0%
Stellantis
6.8%
12.9%
16.2%
-47.0%
-57.9%
Subaru
1.8%
2.0%
3.7%
-6.9%
-50.4%
Tesla
0.7%
0.0%
0.0%
1939.1%
Toyota
9.4%
3.1%
11.7%
199.9%
-19.5%
Volkswagen Group
1.3%
1.1%
1.5%
19.6%
-12.1%
Industry
9.3%
8.2%
10.1%
14.5%
-7.0%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
BMW
2.6%
1.9%
2.7%
Daimler
1.9%
2.2%
1.9%
Ford
9.0%
14.3%
8.8%
GM
15.7%
16.7%
15.7%
Honda
11.7%
10.2%
11.8%
Hyundai
6.1%
4.8%
5.9%
Kia
5.3%
4.3%
5.3%
Nissan
5.9%
6.0%
6.8%
Stellantis
10.8%
12.8%
10.5%
Subaru
3.5%
4.2%
3.3%
Tesla
1.8%
1.3%
1.8%
Toyota
16.0%
13.8%
16.1%
Volkswagen Group
4.7%
3.9%
4.7%
95.1%
96.2%
95.2%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
BMW
2.9%
2.0%
2.9%
Daimler
2.0%
2.3%
2.0%
Ford
7.3%
12.3%
8.0%
GM
14.9%
16.3%
15.3%
Honda
12.8%
11.0%
13.0%
Hyundai
6.2%
5.1%
6.0%
Kia
5.4%
4.6%
5.6%
Nissan
5.8%
5.9%
6.3%
Stellantis
11.1%
12.1%
9.8%
Subaru
3.8%
4.5%
3.5%
Tesla
2.0%
1.4%
2.0%
Toyota
16.0%
14.5%
15.8%
Volkswagen Group
5.1%
4.2%
5.2%
95.3%
96.2%
95.4%
ATP
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$57,024
$58,212
$58,570
-2.0%
-2.6%
Daimler
$56,048
$60,586
$56,585
-7.5%
-0.9%
Ford
$46,626
$43,304
$44,561
7.7%
4.6%
GM
$44,749
$41,068
$44,408
9.0%
0.8%
Honda
$31,149
$30,058
$31,075
3.6%
0.2%
Hyundai
$31,074
$28,808
$30,333
7.9%
2.4%
Kia
$28,085
$24,887
$27,783
12.9%
1.1%
Nissan
$31,258
$28,435
$30,945
9.9%
1.0%
Stellantis
$47,943
$42,206
$47,412
13.6%
1.1%
Subaru
$31,276
$30,292
$31,887
3.2%
-1.9%
Toyota
$35,264
$34,012
$35,398
3.7%
-0.4%
Volkswagen Group
$41,614
$40,186
$42,050
3.6%
-1.0%
Industry
$38,188
$36,432
$38,097
4.8%
0.2%
Incentives
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$4,269
$5,479
$4,452
-22.1%
-4.1%
Daimler
$3,226
$5,560
$3,280
-42.0%
-1.6%
Ford
$2,251
$4,075
$2,479
-44.8%
-9.2%
GM
$3,336
$5,561
$4,023
-40.0%
-17.1%
Honda
$1,985
$2,661
$2,096
-25.4%
-5.3%
Hyundai
$1,720
$2,442
$1,884
-29.6%
-8.7%
Kia
$2,265
$3,711
$2,603
-39.0%
-13.0%
Nissan
$3,112
$4,556
$3,025
-31.7%
2.8%
Stellantis
$2,827
$4,763
$2,812
-40.6%
0.6%
Subaru
$1,345
$1,855
$1,395
-27.5%
-3.6%
Toyota
$1,882
$2,733
$1,916
-31.1%
-1.8%
Volkswagen Group
$3,381
$4,508
$3,421
-25.0%
-1.2%
Industry
$2,529
$3,986
$2,732
-36.5%
-7.4%
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
7.5%
9.4%
7.6%
-20.5%
-1.5%
Daimler
5.8%
9.2%
5.8%
-37.3%
-0.7%
Ford
4.8%
9.4%
5.6%
-48.7%
-13.2%
GM
7.5%
13.5%
9.1%
-44.9%
-17.7%
Honda
6.4%
8.9%
6.7%
-28.0%
-5.5%
Hyundai
5.5%
8.5%
6.2%
-34.7%
-10.9%
Kia
8.1%
14.9%
9.4%
-45.9%
-13.9%
Nissan
10.0%
16.0%
9.8%
-37.9%
1.8%
Stellantis
5.9%
11.3%
5.9%
-47.7%
-0.6%
Subaru
4.3%
6.1%
4.4%
-29.8%
-1.7%
Toyota
5.3%
8.0%
5.4%
-33.6%
-1.4%
Volkswagen Group
8.1%
11.2%
8.1%
-27.6%
-0.1%
Industry
6.6%
10.9%
7.2%
-39.5%
-7.6%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Jul 2021 Forecast
Jul 2020 Actual
Jun 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$49,341,554,560
$44,717,708,837
$49,559,399,807
10.3%
-0.4%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-forecasts-third-consecutive-month-of-slowing-vehicle-sales-for-july-2021-301344103.html
SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.