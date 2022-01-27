SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,006,325 units in January 2022, down 9% from a year ago and down 7% from December 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 15.3 million, down 9% from January 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 893,077 units, down 10% from a year ago and down 8% from December 2021.

"After nine months of consecutive increases in new vehicle transaction prices, we are finally seeing a slight decrease in January. While December often represents a peak due to a richer vehicle mix, at the brand level the declines could also point to a slight recovery in supply. As the supply of chips recovers we expect to see manufacturers balance their vehicle mix back to historic norms," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, industry conditions remain volatile and we'll need to see these and other trends continue for several months, which will likely take the bulk of the year."

"Last month we saw industry sales decline 25% year-over-year, this month we are expecting sales to be down 9%. We're cautiously optimistic due to the slight sales increase this month compared to the end of last year along with the small uptick in inventory, however the chip shortage will continue to affect the industry in 2022," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

  • Total sales for January 2022 are expected to be down 9% from a year ago and down 7% from December 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for January 2022 are expected to be down 5% from a year ago and on par with December 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 57% from last year.
  • Average transaction price is projected to be up 16% from a year ago and down about 2% from December 2021.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be down 9% from a year ago at 15.3 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for January 2022 are expected to reach 2.9 million, down 9% from a year ago and down 2% from December 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.4%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for January 2022 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 70 months.
  • Full year 2022 sales are expected at 15.4 million units

 

Total Industry Unit Sales





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

31,232

19,740

42,528

58.2%

58.2%

-26.6%

-17.4%

Daimler

24,112

25,268

31,932

-4.6%

-4.6%

-24.5%

-15.0%

Ford

147,635

142,577

172,257

3.5%

3.5%

-14.3%

-3.6%

GM

131,911

201,954

163,990

-34.7%

-34.7%

-19.6%

-9.5%

Honda

81,359

92,225

105,068

-11.8%

-11.8%

-22.6%

-12.9%

Hyundai

50,297

46,208

56,339

8.8%

8.8%

-10.7%

0.4%

Kia

38,926

44,965

48,506

-13.4%

-13.4%

-19.8%

-9.7%

Nissan

61,977

71,081

77,949

-12.8%

-12.8%

-20.5%

-10.6%

Stellantis

124,901

134,406

155,138

-7.1%

-7.1%

-19.5%

-9.4%

Subaru

47,403

46,400

51,146

2.2%

2.2%

-7.3%

4.3%

Tesla

36,300

24,700

47,253

47.0%

47.0%

-23.2%

-13.6%

Toyota

150,197

167,936

173,847

-10.6%

-10.6%

-13.6%

-2.8%

Volkswagen Group

35,482

44,953

48,011

-21.1%

-21.1%

-26.1%

-16.9%

Industry

1,006,325

1,109,578

1,220,129

-9.3%

-9.3%

-17.5%

-7.2%

 

Retail Unit Sales





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

30,667

18,855

41,797

62.6%

62.6%

-26.6%

-17.5%

Daimler

23,066

24,264

31,279

-4.9%

-4.9%

-26.3%

-17.0%

Ford

111,651

117,760

139,716

-5.2%

-5.2%

-20.1%

-10.1%

GM

108,071

177,847

142,878

-39.2%

-39.2%

-24.4%

-14.9%

Honda

80,331

91,603

104,627

-12.3%

-12.3%

-23.2%

-13.6%

Hyundai

49,163

42,147

55,737

16.6%

16.6%

-11.8%

-0.8%

Kia

34,834

42,764

46,701

-18.5%

-18.5%

-25.4%

-16.1%

Nissan

53,802

55,905

64,355

-3.8%

-3.8%

-16.4%

-5.9%

Stellantis

105,465

112,244

128,515

-6.0%

-6.0%

-17.9%

-7.7%

Subaru

46,149

45,357

49,239

1.7%

1.7%

-6.3%

5.4%

Tesla

36,115

24,700

47,237

46.2%

46.2%

-23.5%

-14.0%

Toyota

141,259

156,997

153,815

-10.0%

-10.0%

-8.2%

3.3%

Volkswagen Group

34,693

39,304

47,346

-11.7%

-11.7%

-26.7%

-17.6%

Industry

893,077

990,079

1,092,517

-9.8%

-9.8%

-18.3%

-8.0%

 

Fleet Unit Sales





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

565

885

731

-36.2%

-36.2%

-22.7%

-13.1%

Daimler

1,046

1,004

653

4.2%

4.2%

60.1%

80.2%

Ford

35,984

24,817

32,541

45.0%

45.0%

10.6%

24.4%

GM

23,840

24,107

21,112

-1.1%

-1.1%

12.9%

27.0%

Honda

1,028

622

441

65.2%

65.2%

133.3%

162.4%

Hyundai

1,134

4,061

602

-72.1%

-72.1%

88.3%

111.8%

Kia

4,092

2,201

1,805

85.9%

85.9%

126.8%

155.1%

Nissan

8,175

15,176

13,594

-46.1%

-46.1%

-39.9%

-32.3%

Stellantis

19,436

22,162

26,623

-12.3%

-12.3%

-27.0%

-17.9%

Subaru

1,254

1,043

1,907

20.2%

20.2%

-34.2%

-26.0%

Tesla

185

-

16





1048.3%

1191.9%

Toyota

8,938

10,939

20,032

-18.3%

-18.3%

-55.4%

-49.8%

Volkswagen Group

789

5,649

665

-86.0%

-86.0%

18.6%

33.5%

Industry

113,248

119,499

127,612

-5.2%

-5.2%

-11.3%

-0.2%

 

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

1.8%

4.5%

1.7%

-59.6%

5.2%

Daimler

4.3%

4.0%

2.0%

9.2%

112.1%

Ford

24.4%

17.4%

18.9%

40.0%

29.0%

GM

18.1%

11.9%

12.9%

51.4%

40.4%

Honda

1.3%

0.7%

0.4%

87.3%

201.2%

Hyundai

2.3%

8.8%

1.1%

-74.3%

110.9%

Kia

10.5%

4.9%

3.7%

114.8%

182.6%

Nissan

13.2%

21.4%

17.4%

-38.2%

-24.4%

Stellantis

15.6%

16.5%

17.2%

-5.6%

-9.3%

Subaru

2.6%

2.2%

3.7%

17.7%

-29.0%

Tesla

0.5%

0.0%

0.0%



1394.8%

Toyota

6.0%

6.5%

11.5%

-8.6%

-48.4%

Volkswagen Group

2.2%

12.6%

1.4%

-82.3%

60.5%

Industry

11.3%

10.8%

10.5%

4.5%

7.6%

 

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

BMW

3.1%

1.8%

3.5%

Daimler

2.4%

2.3%

2.6%

Ford

14.7%

12.8%

14.1%

GM

13.1%

18.2%

13.4%

Honda

8.1%

8.3%

8.6%

Hyundai

5.0%

4.2%

4.6%

Kia

3.9%

4.1%

4.0%

Nissan

6.2%

6.4%

6.4%

Stellantis

12.4%

12.1%

12.7%

Subaru

4.7%

4.2%

4.2%

Tesla

3.6%

2.2%

3.9%

Toyota

14.9%

15.1%

14.2%

Volkswagen Group

3.5%

4.1%

3.9%



95.6%

95.7%

96.2%

 

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

BMW

3.4%

1.9%

3.8%

Daimler

2.6%

2.5%

2.9%

Ford

12.5%

11.9%

12.8%

GM

12.1%

18.0%

13.1%

Honda

9.0%

9.3%

9.6%

Hyundai

5.5%

4.3%

5.1%

Kia

3.9%

4.3%

4.3%

Nissan

6.0%

5.6%

5.9%

Stellantis

11.8%

11.3%

11.8%

Subaru

5.2%

4.6%

4.5%

Tesla

4.0%

2.5%

4.3%

Toyota

15.8%

15.9%

14.1%

Volkswagen Group

3.9%

4.0%

4.3%



95.8%

95.9%

96.4%

 

ATP





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$60,656

$58,961

$62,883

2.9%

-3.5%

Daimler

$74,874

$63,719

$72,491

17.5%

3.3%

Ford

$49,360

$44,272

$49,910

11.5%

-1.1%

GM

$51,967

$42,996

$54,114

20.9%

-4.0%

Honda

$35,060

$30,407

$34,927

15.3%

0.4%

Hyundai

$36,100

$32,002

$35,988

12.8%

0.3%

Kia

$34,408

$29,180

$32,677

17.9%

5.3%

Nissan

$34,641

$28,736

$34,240

20.5%

1.2%

Stellantis

$52,011

$42,489

$51,565

22.4%

0.9%

Subaru

$35,659

$30,910

$35,003

15.4%

1.9%

Toyota

$40,158

$35,705

$40,372

12.5%

-0.5%

Volkswagen Group

$44,020

$39,558

$44,030

11.3%

0.0%

Industry

$43,954

$37,801

$44,715

16.3%

-1.7%



$6,153



-$761





 

Incentives





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$2,607

$5,178

$3,224

-49.7%

-19.1%

Daimler

$1,532

$3,948

$2,257

-61.2%

-32.1%

Ford

$1,610

$3,333

$2,205

-51.7%

-27.0%

GM

$1,519

$4,516

$1,893

-66.4%

-19.8%

Honda

$1,320

$2,307

$1,393

-42.8%

-5.2%

Hyundai

$928

$2,267

$1,197

-59.1%

-22.5%

Kia

$1,703

$2,677

$1,712

-36.4%

-0.5%

Nissan

$1,519

$3,815

$2,012

-60.2%

-24.5%

Stellantis

$1,928

$4,616

$2,103

-58.2%

-8.3%

Subaru

$881

$1,321

$1,037

-33.3%

-15.1%

Toyota

$1,054

$2,562

$1,220

-58.9%

-13.7%

Volkswagen Group

$1,882

$3,641

$2,064

-48.3%

-8.8%

Industry

$1,479

$3,435

$1,816

-56.9%

-18.5%



-$1,956



-$337





 

Incentives as % of ATP





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

4.3%

8.8%

5.1%

-51.1%

-16.2%

Daimler

2.0%

6.2%

3.1%

-67.0%

-34.3%

Ford

3.3%

7.5%

4.4%

-56.7%

-26.2%

GM

2.9%

10.5%

3.5%

-72.2%

-16.5%

Honda

3.8%

7.6%

4.0%

-50.4%

-5.5%

Hyundai

2.6%

7.1%

3.3%

-63.7%

-22.8%

Kia

4.9%

9.2%

5.2%

-46.1%

-5.5%

Nissan

4.4%

13.3%

5.9%

-67.0%

-25.4%

Stellantis

3.7%

10.9%

4.1%

-65.9%

-9.1%

Subaru

2.5%

4.3%

3.0%

-42.2%

-16.6%

Toyota

2.6%

7.2%

3.0%

-63.4%

-13.2%

Volkswagen Group

4.3%

9.2%

4.7%

-53.5%

-8.8%

Industry

3.4%

9.1%

4.1%

-63.0%

-17.1%

 

Revenue





Manufacturer

Jan 2022 Forecast

Jan 2021 Actual

Dec 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$44,231,667,538

$41,942,893,567

$54,557,483,352

5.5%

-18.9%

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter

 

