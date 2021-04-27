CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueLearn, a leading provider of online learning and high-stakes exam preparation tools for the next generation of healthcare professionals, recently announced that the application window is now open for the inaugural TrueLearn 2021 Medical Student Scholarship. This scholarship will support the careers of five (5) medical students, who will receive a suite of support to help them reach their target score on their upcoming USMLE® Step 1 or Step 2 CK Exam.
TrueLearn will honor five deserving USMLE® Step 1 and Step 2 CK candidates who will be selected based on merit and involvement. Each recipient will receive $1,345 worth of online tools and financial aid, including twelve months of complimentary access to TrueLearn's USMLE Step 1 or Step 2 CK SmartBank. In addition to these benefits, TrueLearn will pay the USMLE® Step 1 or Step 2 CK 2021 exam fee for selected candidates.
"TrueLearn's online learning tools have helped more than 679,000 students and resident physicians prepare for and pass their high-stakes exams to become doctors and many other healthcare professionals. It is our passion to advocate for the student and support them along their educational journey," said Dr. Joshua Courtney, founder and CEO of TrueLearn. "Achieving an optimal score on USMLE Step 1 and Step 2 CK is an aggressive goal for any medical student, and by creating the TrueLearn Medical Student Scholarship, we are hoping to support and empower these hard-working, bright-minded students in furthering their medical careers."
The 2021 Medical Student Scholarship is TrueLearn's inaugural scholarship to develop the careers of the next generation of physicians and healthcare professionals. From the content it creates to the professional organizations to which it belongs, TrueLearn is committed to looking beyond its business objectives to be a responsible and charitable participant in the communities it serves—both locally and nationwide. This commitment to corporate social responsibility has been a primary focus since the company's inception in 2007.
Students planning to take their USMLE exams in 2021 and 2022 can apply for the TrueLearn Medical Student Scholarship through May 7, 2021. All who apply will receive a 50% discount on TrueLearn's USMLE SmartBanks. The winners will be announced May 17, and applicants must wait until scholarships are awarded before registering for the USMLE exam.
To learn more and to apply, please visit https://content.truelearn.com/medical-student-scholarship.
About TrueLearn
TrueLearn is the leading provider of online learning and exam preparation tools for the next generation of doctors and healthcare professionals. Since 2007, TrueLearn's SmartBanks have helped over half a million students and resident physicians to perform at their absolute highest levels on their high-stakes licensure and standardized exams. The company's SmartBank portfolio spans undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate licensure and standardized examinations in the healthcare space. To learn more, please visit TrueLearn.com.
Disclaimer: The United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®) is a joint program of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) and National Board of Medical Examiners® (NBME®). TrueLearn is in no way affiliated with the NBME, the FSMB, the USMLE, or any other governing licensing body.
