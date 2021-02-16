WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winston Salem-based construction camera provider TrueLook announced today it has launched the next generation application for its popular construction technology solution. The architecture of the new platform will allow for increased scalability and faster feature development as the company continues its growth path.
The new release brings improved performance and further simplifies how construction professionals manage and document their jobsites. One of the biggest changes users will notice is the TrueLook dashboard, which allows customers to easily filter cameras by current or past projects and also view as individual cameras or cameras by project.
"More and more of our customers are utilizing multiple cameras per project," said Roger Yarrow, TrueLook COO. "Our new dashboard allows them to better organize their data and gain visibility into their projects. At a high level, the dashboard shows a complete overview of all projects. Users can then drill down into further project details and zoom into specific parts of the jobsite."
February 2, 2021 officially marked the release for new TrueLook customers. Current TrueLook customers will be slowly migrated to the new UI over a period of several months.
TrueLook Product Manager, Jimmy Hodson noted, "We designed the UI with customer usability in mind. Our customers are being tasked with managing an increasingly larger volume of projects and often times these projects are not necessarily in close proximity to one another, or the team's base of operations. While it's always been a priority to support a remote workforce, that need has been compounded over the past year as COVID-19 has taken its toll on the industry. The new dashboard allows customers to quickly gain access to specific projects and be their eyes on the site at a moment's notice."
This announcement comes on the heels of increased security-related offerings from TrueLook last year, including expansion of its Intelligent Security features and the introduction of a new line of infrared cameras, capable of continuous jobsite monitoring, even in complete darkness.
About TrueLook
TrueLook is the only construction camera company to include live jobsite viewing, project time-lapsing, and 24/7 Intelligent Security with every camera. TrueLook has pioneered new construction camera technologies for over 20 years, beginning with the world's first Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera in 1995. Their cameras capture nearly 300,000 construction time-lapse photos every day across the U.S. and Canada and have delivered over four billion images to 100 million users. For more information, visit http://www.truelook.com or call 833-TRUELOOK (833-878-3566).
