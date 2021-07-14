DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruKno today announced a new Cyber Threat Intelligence SaaS subscription that aims to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by empowering their entire IT security staff with easy-to-use, actionable, and real time cyber threat dashboards.
On a Mission: MAKE THREAT INTELLIGENCE ACCESSIBLE TO THE 99%
"Cyber security is all about finding and mitigating the latest cyber threats as soon as possible. The challenge with current Threat Intelligence solutions is that they are too cumbersome, complex and expensive. They are designed for the 1% i.e. it takes a Ph.D. level dedicated cyber staff and big budget to acquire, learn and operationalize these tools" said Manish Kapoor, founder & CEO of TruKno. "Our mission is to make Cyber Threat Intelligence mainstream by making it accessible to the 99% via affordable and easy-to-use curated threat dashboards. At the end of the day, it is all about getting the Right Information to the Right People at the Right Time."
Fueled by digitization of commerce across the globe, exponential rise of internet connected devices, growth of remote workers, and surge in well financed organized cyber-crime groups and nation state adversaries, cyber security has become one of the biggest risks facing organizations and enterprises. Recent high-profile breaches (e.g. Kaseya, Colonial Pipeline and SolarWinds) have shown that adversaries are exploiting zero-day or known vulnerabilities to infiltrate enterprise networks via highly sophisticated supply chain attacks, targeting critical OT infrastructure, cryptojacking cloud environments, etc.
Actionable Threat Intelligence: "NO NOISE, PURE CONTEXT"
When asked why they were using TruKno, one customer (Chief Information Security Officer of a mid-size enterprise) simply said: "No Noise, Pure Context" (about the latest cyber threats). TruKno's sole mission is provide 'Actionable' Threat Intelligence to help cyber security teams reduce the risk of a breach. 'Blue Teams' are able to do real time prioritization of the exploits (CVEs) & Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) actively being exploited in the wild. 'Red Teams' are able to hunt smarter with deep insights into MITRE Techniques (TTPs) used by threat actors in the latest malware campaigns. Further, Cyber executives are able to gain insights into strategic threats impacting their industry, customers, vendors, and peers.
Two Ways to Consume TruKno Threat Intelligence: DASHBOARDS or APIs
TruKno solution can be consumed as SaaS based threat dashboards or via easy-to-use Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that enable enterprises to directly integrate TruKno Threat Intelligence into their existing security and risk management technologies & workflows. Further, TruKno is actively building an ecosystem of 'out of the box' product integrations for IOC enrichment (VirusTotal is available today), SIEM (Splunk Enterprise Security, LogRhythm, etc.), and Vulnerability Management (Tenable, Qualys, etc.). Please reach out to us to learn more details.
Start your Free Trial of the TruKno's Threat Intelligence service at http://www.TruKno.com.
About TruKno
TruKno is the first platform built from the ground up to bring Cyber Threat Intelligence to the masses. Based in Denver, TruKno provides easy-to-use, actionable, and real time cyber threat dashboards and APIs to enable security teams to reduce the risk of breach by easily keeping up with ever-dynamic cyber threat landscape. For more information, visit http://www.TruKno.com.
