VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trulioo, the global identity verification leader, today announced six new customers in the cryptocurrency industry: Centbee, GMO Trust, Omni Matrix, Skilling, Strike Protocols and Vintech Capital. Trulioo GlobalGateway is the world's largest marketplace of digital identity data and services, enabling organizations to deploy identity checks that help them satisfy know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance requirements.
"The pandemic democratized the world of financial services, helping casual or novice investors explore financial trading online," said Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo. "With cryptocurrencies becoming mainstream, digital asset issuers and exchanges understood the need to bolster their identity verification programs to securely and seamlessly onboard a huge uptick in users while meeting compliance obligations."
Cryptocurrency popularity dramatically increased globally in the past 20 months, with pandemic lockdowns spurring individuals to seek out digital platforms for their investment needs.
"Leading crypto platforms rely on Trulioo's solutions to remain agile and scale to meet growing user demand. We're pleased to partner with these six additional organizations to help their compliance teams adapt to evolving regulations, deliver positive onboarding experiences and serve customers globally," added Munford.
- Centbee, a South-African-based company specializing in merchant payments, cross-border remittances and other cryptocurrency related products.
- GMO Trust, an issuer of stablecoins, including GYEN and ZUSD.
- Omni Matrix, a fintech startup that launched NordikCoin, a crypto exchange specializing in Bitcoin.
- Skilling, a Scandinavian fintech company that allows users to trade over 800 crypto, forex and CFD financial instruments.
- Strike Protocols, a financial services and technology firm that provides simple capital markets access to crypto assets.
- Vintech Capital, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) digital currency trading desk for institutional buyers and sellers.
GlobalGateway provides access to over 400 data sources to reliably and securely verify the identities of over 5 billion individuals around the world through one API.
About Trulioo
Trulioo is the leading global identity verification company, building trust online so that businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo's platform provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on Trulioo's identity verification solution, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. Trulioo's mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit trulioo.com.
