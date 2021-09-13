VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trulioo, the leader in global identity verification, today announced the appointment of Caitlin Woodward as General Counsel. Caitlin brings more than 15 years of expertise in overseeing strategic acquisitions and cross-border transactions and advising executive leadership teams on corporate governance requirements.
"We're thrilled to welcome Caitlin to Trulioo and look forward to her knowledge and legal expertise surrounding technology, complex financial transactions and regulatory compliance. She will be instrumental in supporting strategic opportunities that will enable us to expand and continue our growth trajectory," said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO.
Prior to joining Trulioo, Caitlin served as Associate General Counsel with TELUS Corporation leading internal M&A teams and advising on strategic acquisitions. She also advised the TELUS Ventures team in its investment program execution. Previously Caitlin was Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Atlas Corporation, an NYSE-listed global asset management company. Caitlin led the completion of multiple public and private financing transactions and advised on corporate governance and securities regulatory requirements. Caitlin is a member of the Bar of the State of California and she holds a JD from Stanford Law School.
"I'm excited to join Trulioo in a period of hypergrowth and I look forward to contributing to Trulioo's mission of advancing financial inclusion globally," said Caitlin Woodward, Trulioo General Counsel.
About Trulioo
Trulioo is the leading global identity verification company, building trust online so that businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo's platform provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on Trulioo's identity verification solution, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. Trulioo's mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit trulioo.com.
Media Contact
Lucy Screnci, Trulioo, 1-888-773-0179, media@trulioo.com
SOURCE Trulioo