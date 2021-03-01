VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, announced the appointment of Hal Lonas as its chief technology officer. Lonas joins Trulioo's senior leadership team to help accelerate the company's next stage of growth and innovation. He is a recognized innovator in cloud security and machine learning, and a long-standing champion of automation technology.
"We're excited to welcome Hal to the Trulioo team and look forward to his deep technical expertise, developed over decades of leadership," said Steve Munford, President and CEO of Trulioo. "Hal will play an instrumental role in enabling future product innovations by architecting and driving our technology strategy and vision."
As CTO, Lonas will be responsible for keeping the company future-focused and continuously improving its core products while maintaining long-term innovation and operations. He will lead all aspects of Trulioo's technology development, ensuring the adaptability of Trulioo's technologies around data, privacy, security and the complex and expanding ecosystem of identity verification.
"I'm honored to join Trulioo as CTO during this pivotal transformation," said Lonas. "The company's vision and mission immediately captured my attention. I look forward to leading a talented team dedicated to building world-class solutions that enable trust online."
Prior to joining Trulioo, Lonas served as Senior Vice President and CTO, SMB and Consumer, for OpenText, where he oversaw the organization's technology and product strategy. Previously, Lonas was the CTO of Webroot as well as Carbonite, where he led the creation of the first cloud native security platform. Lonas co-founded and acted as VP of Engineering for BrightCloud and has held key engineering management positions with Websense (WBSN) and ADP. Hal also co-authored several patents and holds a B.S. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT.
Trulioo is the leading global identity verification company building trust online so that businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo's platform provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on Trulioo's identity verification solution, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. The Trulioo mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit http://www.trulioo.com.
