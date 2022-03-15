VANCOUVER, B.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trulioo today announced it now offers coverage in Greece and Israel via Trulioo GlobalGateway, the leading global identity verification platform. With GlobalGateway, organizations operating in these two countries can now perform identity checks on consumers that support regional Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations.
Seamless identity verification helps organizations scale compliance programs globally and facilitate secure digital onboarding as they expand into new jurisdictions and geographies.
The use of cash payments in Greece is widespread and 15% of the population do not have bank accounts, making it difficult to verify individuals through conventional means, like credit bureaus. Digital identity verification is especially critical when traditional means aren't available, allowing underbanked individuals to be verified through a wider array of alternative data sources.
"It's critical to create and sustain an inclusive economy — no one should be left behind because they may not have a conventional banking history or credit score," said Michael Ramsbacker, Trulioo CPO. "Offering support in Greece will ensure organizations can connect with consumers digitally, ultimately advancing financial inclusion."
Tel Aviv is a major technology and innovation hub in Israel, home to one-third of the world's cybersecurity unicorns. The Israeli government recently proposed substantial updates to its data privacy laws to mitigate information security violations.
"With consumer privacy top of mind in Israel, we recognize the importance of offering services that help our customers deploy identity verification programs that abide by evolving data collection policies," added Ramsbacker. "Trulioo offers services that organizations can rely on to verify identities the world over, irrespective of jurisdiction or market."
