NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, will collaborate with Jefferies to support innovation in Emerging Markets credit trading. Jefferies will utilize Trumid's Attributed Trading (AT) protocol and workflow solutions to provide liquidity to Jefferies' institutional clients.
"Market structure is evolving quickly and we are excited to take a proactive role in collaborating with Trumid," says Justin Weinberg, Managing Director of Latin American Credit Trading at Jefferies. "We strive to connect with our clients as efficiently and as consistently as possible. Trumid's Attributed Trading provides both the network and the secure connectivity to do just that."
Jefferies is currently part of Trumid's large and diverse client network which includes over 550 buy and sell-side institutions. Trumid has experienced record growth and participation in 2021, with Q1 ADV up over 100% year-over-year. The company recently released AT for EM on the Trumid platform, an expansion of Trumid's Emerging Markets offering. The Attributed Trading protocol is an electronification of dealer-to-client workflows, providing efficiency and transparency to both liquidity providers and liquidity takers.
"Jefferies has a powerful franchise in emerging markets and we are excited to have them join our trading community," says Ronnie Mateo, Founder and CEO of Trumid. "We will work together to electronically connect them to their customers and expand their footprint."
About Jefferies
Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies' Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency, connectivity and access to credit trading through innovative technology and product design. Trumid's product ecosystem leverages data and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity and efficient trade execution. Trumid Market Center, the company's electronic trading platform, connects bond market professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information, visit http://www.trumid.com.
Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.
