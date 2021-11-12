NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, has named Mike Sobel as Co-CEO. A founding member of Trumid's team, Sobel will remain Trumid's President and will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors. Mike and Founder and Co-CEO Ronnie Mateo will partner as they have since 2014 to lead Trumid's innovation, growth and expansion.
The appointment of Co-CEOs is a formalization of Trumid's existing operating model, with each CEO focusing on his respective strengths. Ronnie's focus will remain on Trumid's clients and culture. Mike will continue to lead the company's strategy, operations and growth initiatives.
"Mike's promotion to Co-CEO is a natural progression," said Ronnie Mateo. "At Trumid, we dream big and we execute small. To truly pull off the latter, we need every team member to spend all their focused energy on what they're best at. This move embodies just that. Mike is a proven world-class operator and strategist, now it's officially on his business card."
"Trumid's growth and momentum are testament to Ronnie's energy, vision and talent," said Mike Sobel. "I'm grateful that Ronnie convinced me to join him almost 8 years ago, and both excited and proud to partner with him on the big opportunities ahead. This is a great evolution for our team and our clients."
Trumid is an electronic bond trading platform, combining technology, design and market expertise to deliver a differentiated trading solution. The company's active and integrated client network consists of over 600 buy and sell side institutions. The Trumid platform experienced record trade volumes, client participation and liquidity in the most recent month of October, with average daily volume up 85% YoY.
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company building tomorrow's trading network. The company optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated and easy to use trading solution for its community of users. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.
Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.
Media Contact
Trumid Press, Trumid, +1 (212) 618-0903, press@trumid.com
SOURCE Trumid