NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced record trade volumes and user participation in the month of February. Trumid strives to use innovative technology and product design to bring efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to credit trading.
Trumid's ADV in February was $1.7B, representing a 61% increase year-over-year. Participation in the Trumid network continues to grow, with a record 878 users active on the platform. Notably, high yield ADV hit record highs in February, as Trumid's user base continues to expand.
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency, connectivity and access to credit trading through innovative technology and product design. Trumid's product ecosystem leverages data and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity and efficient trade execution. Trumid Market Center, the company's electronic trading platform, connects corporate bond market professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information, visit http://www.trumid.com.
