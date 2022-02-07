NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced record trade volume and user participation for the month of January. Trumid has built an integrated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions, powered by the active engagement and liquidity of the Trumid network.
January was a record month for Trumid platform activity and user engagement:
- Record trade volume with ADV of $1.6B, up 64% YoY
- Record trade volume in both the Anonymous and Attributed Trading protocols
- Record user participation with 54% more users executing a trade daily YoY
- Record platform liquidity, 91% YoY increase in the number of unique securities traded on the platform daily
- Record Emerging Markets trading volume, 7x growth YoY
- Record market share, up 76% YoY
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company building tomorrow's trading network. The company optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated and easy to use trading solution for its community of users. Learn more at http://www.trumid.com.
Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law. Trumid Financial, LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.
