NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced trade volume and user participation highlights for the month of July. Trumid uses innovative technology and product design to bring efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to credit trading.
Trumid's ADV in July was $1.6B, representing a 91% increase year-over-year. Trumid's active network of 580 onboarded institutions continues to drive user participation and overall liquidity. In the month of July, the Trumid platform experienced a 75% YoY increase in the number of users executing a trade each day.
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency, connectivity and access to credit trading through innovative technology and product design. Trumid's product ecosystem leverages data and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity and efficient trade execution. The company's electronic trading platform connects bond market professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information, visit http://www.trumid.com.
