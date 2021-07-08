NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, announced trade volume and user participation highlights for the month of June. Trumid uses technology and product design to bring efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to credit trading.
Trumid's ADV in June was $1.8B, representing a 71% increase year-over-year. Trumid's innovative solutions continue to drive growth in trading activity, user engagement and breadth of liquidity. Trumid's platform had a record number of users executing trades in June and a record number of unique bonds traded. Trumid completes the second quarter of 2021 with record market share in both its Anonymous and Attributed Trading (AT) protocols.
About Trumid
Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency, connectivity and access to credit trading through innovative technology and product design. Trumid's product ecosystem leverages data and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity and efficient trade execution. The company's electronic trading platform connects corporate bond market professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information, visit http://www.trumid.com.
